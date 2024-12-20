Liam Payne Death Probe Twist: Tragic One Direction Star's Pal 'Refusing to Answer Questions From Judge About Singer's Death'

He has denied claims he abandoned Payne, 31, before he fell from his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nores, who was banned from star's funeral by his parents, told a documentary that Payne was "in good spirits and perfectly balanced" on the day he died.

Two other suspects summoned by investigating judge Laura Bruniard have also refused to talk. And two more were set to be quizzed yesterday.

Singer Payne died on October 16 after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine.