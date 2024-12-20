Your tip
Liam Payne

Liam Payne Death Probe Twist: Tragic One Direction Star's Pal 'Refusing to Answer Questions From Judge About Singer's Death'

Composite picture of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's death probe has taken a fresh twist after his friend Rogello "Roger" Nores refused to answer questions from judge.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's close friend Rogello "Roger" Nores has refused to answer questions over the One Direction star's death, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the businessman, who left the Brit star shortly before his fatal balcony plunge in October, declined to testify and will submit a written statement to the investigating judge.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Businessman Nores has previously denied claims he 'abandoned' Payne before his fatal balcony plunge in October.

He has denied claims he abandoned Payne, 31, before he fell from his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nores, who was banned from star's funeral by his parents, told a documentary that Payne was "in good spirits and perfectly balanced" on the day he died.

Two other suspects summoned by investigating judge Laura Bruniard have also refused to talk. And two more were set to be quizzed yesterday.

Singer Payne died on October 16 after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne was 'in good spirits' before his death according to Nores, but his behavior took a drastic turn after his departure from the hotel where star was staying.

He also had traces of an antidepressant in his system. Prosecutors have ruled out suicide.

Nores previously said in a statement: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.

"I could have never imagined something like this would happen."

RadarOnline.com revealed this month Payne's final hours have been pieced together through "leaked texts".

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne was high on drugs when he died and made a series of requests to hotel workers and an escort prior to his death.

The chart star made a series of requests to hotel workers and an escort prior to his death.

In a WhatsApp message, which was sent from a southeast Florida phone number, the singer reportedly propositioned a women to "play" in exchange for $5,000.

The message read: "I have all day... I'd gift you $5,000... US dollars.

"You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u."

Her WhatsApp profile featured herself and another woman, prompting Payne to ask: "Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?"

She reportedly replied: "Let's go Noe (sic) until 7pm, 5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together."

Embedded Image

Payne's pal Nores was banned from Payne's funeral by his parents, as star's family opted to invite close friends and family to the intimate ceremony.

Payne replied to the message: "Ok fine, but bank transfer."

A senior hotel employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel also recalled the singer frequently calling the receptionists to request alcohol – and allegedly inquired about where he could buy cocaine.

Shortly after Payne checked into CasaSur Palermo, a bellhop brought a courtesy fruit platter to his room. After he delivered the platter, the bellhop told his bosses the singer insulted him after he asked where he could buy cocaine and was met with "no" from the employee.

The bellhop sent chief receptionist Esteban Grassi – who made the 999 call requesting medical assistance for Payne before his fatal fall and is now under investigation – a WhatsApp message about the incident.

The message, sent from a person registered as Santiago Benitez Bellboy AM in Grassi's phone, read: "Hello Esteban how are you? Sorry for bothering you but I wanted to let you know about a little situation I had with the person in room 310.

"When I went to hand him a guest amenity and welcome him to the hotel and Argentina, he invited me into his room (which was a complete mess) and asked me if I could get him cocaine.

"I told him, 'I'm sorry sir, but neither I or any other staff can help you with that type of service' to which he replied that I was useless and told me to get out of his sight. I felt a bit threatened because he didn't behave very politely.

"I'm going to tell Gilda this too so you're both aware and there's no misunderstandings in case this man mentions my name again at some point in his stay, because he asked me what my name was. I'm just telling you and Gilda this."

