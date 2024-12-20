Tom Brady 'Laying Waste to Chiseled Good Looks' by 'Getting Hooked on Cosmetic Surgery' As He Battles to Carve Out TV Career
Tom Brady is wrecking his rugged good looks with cosmetic quick fixes, according to concerned fans who are crying foul and begging the 47-year-old football legend to kick the habit.
The retired quarterback turned FOX Sports football announcer and game analyst is getting needled online for his suspiciously smooth face amid the first year of his decade-long $375 million deal with the media giant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brady has boasted about his strict diet and fitness routine – but a source dishes plenty of people are convinced that he's "doing what everyone else on TV is doing" to keep his youthful appearance going for as long as possible "by getting a few nip/tucks".
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com said: "The forehead appears markedly smooth, consistent with Botox. I think the smoothness of the lower eyelids and cheeks suggest fillers there, and the strength of the jawline also are likely the result of fillers."
Placik, who hasn't treated Brady, also told RadarOnline.com that the former New England Patriots star likely tampered with his hairline.
The doctor added: "It seems pretty obvious he had hair transplants."
The seven-time Super Bowl champ was filleted earlier this year by viewers who believed his trout pout was due to fishy-looking fillers.
But, the insider revealed that Brady is ignoring any criticism because of the intense pressure to always look good on camera.
The source explained: "He may be relying on a few injections of Botox to smooth out his forehead and other fillers to accentuate those high cheekbones and chin. Tom's a nice guy, but he's still vain. He's going to want to keep up with the program and earn that fat salary and look great at the same time."