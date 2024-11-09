'Vanderpump' Heading for Dump! Show in 'Crisis' Amid Cat-Fighting Cast's Salary Clashes — Which Could Kill Off Program Forever

Vanderpump Rules has been given a reality check.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the future of the hit Bravo reality show is uncertain as insiders whisper the show may not return due to ongoing conflicts between cast members and high salary demands.

The show was already teetering on the brink of cancellation before Tom Sandoval and Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss' 2022 cheating scandal shocked viewers and revived interest in the show.