'Vanderpump' Heading for Dump! Show in 'Crisis' Amid Cat-Fighting Cast's Salary Clashes — Which Could Kill Off Program Forever
Vanderpump Rules has been given a reality check.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the future of the hit Bravo reality show is uncertain as insiders whisper the show may not return due to ongoing conflicts between cast members and high salary demands.
The show was already teetering on the brink of cancellation before Tom Sandoval and Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss' 2022 cheating scandal shocked viewers and revived interest in the show.
Now, spies claimed cast members' increased salary demands are holding up production.
Insiders claimed: "They're still negotiating with a few stars who are holding out for more money."
An even bigger hurdle is said to be the fact "there's so many issues between various cast members and it's no longer an organic group of friends who want to hang out with each other."
The source added: "In the past they've been able to come back from some of the worst fights imaginable, so there's still hope they can all move forward and have a fresh start.
"Nothing has been decided yet ... but it can't continue this way, so things are definitely going to change."
A schism erupted at the end of season 10, when series veteran Ariana Madix discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Sandoval, was cheating on her with then-co-star Leviss.
During season 11, which finished airing in May, Madix refused to interact with her ex, splitting the friend group's loyalties – some rallied around Madix, while others sided with Sandoval.
Some cast members, like Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, have already moved on and joined the Vanderpump spin-off The Valley.
Meanwhile, Madix's career outside of the show skyrocketed. She appeared on Dancing With the Stars and made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-award winning musical Chicago.
Additionally, Madix saw her dream of opening a sandwich shop with best friend and Vanderpump co-star Katie Maloney come to fruition.
Fortunately for Bravo producers, there's said to be a new generation of waiters at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR, the hub of the show's drama, who are "desperate" to get cast on the series if the current stars choose to not retrun.
As RadarOnline.com reported, veteran cast members aren't the only ones on the chopping block. Vanderpump, who is an executive producers of the show, could also be booted from the program.
Vanderpump's high paycheck and reduced relevance to the show's new direction were said to be factors at play threatening her exit.
Author Thea de Sousa, who released The Unofficial Vanderpump Rules Ultimate Trivia Book, revealed: "I heard.... Bravo has been trying to push Lisa Vanderpump out of the show.
"First of all her paycheck, [the] number that she adds to the show, second of all, her relevancy, with the cast having moved on from her restaurants.
"For the past season, they've been trying to minimize her contact with the show. That's Bravo's doing. That's nothing to do with the cast.
"So people are perceiving that to be Lisa distancing herself, and it's not. It's the other way around. It's the show trying to distance itself from Lisa."
