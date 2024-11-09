Money-Hungry Mark Wahlberg Making a Fortune in Las Vegas — But His Bored Wife Rhea Durham 'Can’t Wait to Up Sticks and Head Back to L.A.’
Mark Wahlberg is living it up in Las Vegas, as is his bank account, but his wife isn't exactly having the same good time.
RadarOnline.com can reveal despite the A-lister making a fortune in the Sin City, his wife, Rhea Durham, wants to head back to Los Angeles.
A source spilled: "[Durham] isn't happy in Vegas and wants to move back to L.A. as soon as possible."
Wahlberg claimed he originally moved to provide a "better life" for Durham and their four children: daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16. However, it's also done wonders for the couple's finances.
The insider shared: "Mark and Rhea want to keep more of their money and they want to grow their fortune by helping Las Vegas into a real film and TV production hub.
"Amazingly, it's working. Mark is getting films made, and of course, they are paying lower taxes. They're getting rich - but Rhea's saying this is a temporary thing. She misses their old life in Southern California."
However, since Wahlberg's $1.8billion film studio in Vegas is becoming a reality, he isn't looking to move anytime soon.
The source explained: "He won't be leaving until he's satisfied he's made a real difference and that their family has reached a new, higher level of financial security.
"But they have a whole community back in L.A. and Beverly Hills that's waiting for them to come back. It's only a matter of time."
- We Reveal the Jaw-Dropping — and Very Cheeky — Picture Mark Wahlberg's Wife Posted of Movie Hardman… Before Quickly Deleting the X-Rated Snap
- Bible-Thumping Mark Wahlberg 'Livid' Over Wife Sharing Very Cheeky Naked Photo of Him: 'She Won't Be Doing That Again!'
- 'Living Separate Lives:' Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Off-Loading Bermuda Home as Rumors Swirl About Marriage Issues
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The couple hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye lately, as the action star was reportedly "livid" after his wife shared a NSFW photo without his permission.
During their Fiji vacation last month, Durham uploaded a steamy shower pic, which showed a nude Wahlberg from behind as he showered outdoors at a tropical resort. However, the mom-of-four quickly deleted the snap.
A source said: "Even though the photo was up for just a short time, it was enough to make Mark livid.
"He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet."
The insider added: "While Rhea quickly deleted the image, the brief exposure caused tension — it’s a mistake she won’t be making again."
Previously, Durham gave fans another look at her husband during his red-light therapy session, as he was photographed in a bed while wearing nothing but socks and underwear.
Durham captioned at the time: "Good Morning and you’re welcome."
Wahlberg was not a happy camper as soon after he revealed his wife didn't give him a heads up she would be blasting the photo out.
He told ET: "She took the picture and then posted it and then told me she was going to do that."
The pair tied the knot in August of 2009.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.