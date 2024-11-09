Jerry Lewis' Bitter Battle With Muscular Dystrophy Charity Revealed After 14 Years: Why Do-Gooder Bosses Dumped 'Egomaniacal' Comic

Comedic legend Jerry Lewis' bitter battle with a children' muscular dystrophy charity has been exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal why Lewis was suddenly ousted from hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association's telethon in 2011.

The ego-crazed comedian was said to have exploded in a fit of rage and threatened the charity's president over program cuts and control of the TV fundraiser.

In a bombshell revelation, sources finally blew the lid off one of TV's longest-held secrets to reveal how frazzled Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) bosses finally showed Lewis the door after he had hosted the telethon for 45 years.