Kate Middleton At War AGAIN With Hubby William – Over Where Their Pampered Eldest Prince Will Go to School

But her husband, Prince William, also 42, prefers that George follow in his footsteps and attend the blue-blood all-boys school Eton, where he went with his brother, Prince Harry.

"Kate's preference is for George to be at a coeducation school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough (College) with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James", noted royal observer Katie Nicholl.

"It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family."