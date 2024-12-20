Your tip
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton At War AGAIN With Hubby William – Over Where Their Pampered Eldest Prince Will Go to School

kate middleton at war again with william
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have a new family row on their hands.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton may be cancer-free after undergoing grueling chemotherapy, but she now faces new heartbreak over the future of Prince George, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Middleton, 42, is said to be set on her eldest child, 11, attending a school where he will someday be joined by his sister, Charlotte, 9, and brother, Louis, 6.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton at war again with william
Source: MEGA

Middleton is 'facing heartbreak over Prince George's school plans'.

Article continues below advertisement

But her husband, Prince William, also 42, prefers that George follow in his footsteps and attend the blue-blood all-boys school Eton, where he went with his brother, Prince Harry.

"Kate's preference is for George to be at a coeducation school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough (College) with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James", noted royal observer Katie Nicholl.

"It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton at war again with william
Source: MEGA

Middleton wants George at a coed school with his siblings, but William favors Eton, insiders say.

George currently goes to the coed Lambrook School – for kids aged 3 to 13 - with his siblings but will soon have to move on.

"The school gives them a great infrastructure and a great support network, and allows the children to live a low-key, happy, albeit privileged childhood", explained Nicholl.

