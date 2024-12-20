EXCLUSIVE: 'Wicked' Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Cringey Public Lovefests Branded a 'Sham' to Cover Up 'Behind-Scenes Hatred'

News of the feud is particularly shocking to fans in the wake of the bond that the two stars went out of their way to talk about in interviews, with Cynthia even saying she "gained a sister" in Ariana when she took the role. Meanwhile, Ariana has said she's become a "different person" because of their seemingly close relationship.

But Cynthia also revealed their relationship wasn't all sunshine and roses when she said, "We had really beautiful conversations, some that were not easy, but that's what makes relationships.

Erivo, 37, apparently got fed up with 31-year-old Ariana's diva demands and resented the fact she wasn't getting the same kind of star treatment. "Cynthia is actually the lead in Wicked, but Ariana is the global superstar", said an insider.

"Ariana's used to being the center of attention, and working as part of a team isn't her style. She doesn't do well promoting other people – even if it helps her".