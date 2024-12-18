EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Ridiculous' Weepy 'Wicked' Press Tour Interviews Spark Speculation They Are on Mood-Altering Ketamine, LSD and Magic Mushrooms

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's weepy Wicked press tour interviews have led to fevered speculation they were dabbling with mind-mending drugs.

Observers have claimed the tear-stained pair had been dosing with Ketamine, LSD, or Magic Mushrooms to get them through the grind of the tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One person claimed on a social media site: "I'm convinced they've been micro-dosing LSD and/or mushrooms during this entire press tour."

Another stated: "What in the ketamine."