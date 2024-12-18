EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Ridiculous' Weepy 'Wicked' Press Tour Interviews Spark Speculation They Are on Mood-Altering Ketamine, LSD and Magic Mushrooms
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's weepy Wicked press tour interviews have led to fevered speculation they were dabbling with mind-mending drugs.
Observers have claimed the tear-stained pair had been dosing with Ketamine, LSD, or Magic Mushrooms to get them through the grind of the tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One person claimed on a social media site: "I'm convinced they've been micro-dosing LSD and/or mushrooms during this entire press tour."
Another stated: "What in the ketamine."
A third added: "What the heck is going on with these two? They have got to have been on something the whole time. They have come across as ridiculous."
The stars have been emotional and clingy during the tour to promote the new flick and at other times have appeared vacant and wide-eyed.
Singing star Grande, 31, has a song called LSD, and a year ago she addressed drugs and booze issues after fans became worried about her appearance.
She confessed: "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider unhealthy."
And her outpouring of emotions in recent weeks has only fueled concerns she's struggling to cope with the negative reaction to her appearance.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ariana has felt the true force of trolls over her weight loss and it's proving too hard to handle.
"To break down during an interview is a surefire sign she's losing it.
"Usually she's pretty composed but the flak she is receiving is clearly getting to her."
Grande was grilled about coverage surrounding her appearance while promoting Wicked, alongside her co-star star Erivo.
Her fellow actress, 37, asked if she was ok before she attempted the answer the question which triggered her tears.
Grande said: "I've been kind of doing this in front of the public... a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. So I have heard it all.
"I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me.
"And then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons but that's everything from even just the simple thing, your appearance, you're young and you're hearing all those things.
"It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. And it's something that's uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing on."
"Commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves. From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything"'
She defiantly called the "comfortability" people have with "commenting" on people's appearance "dangerous," adding: "There's a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think it is really dangerous. And I think it's dangerous for all parties involved."
Grande now makes no room for the criticism: "I just don't invite it in anymore, it's not welcome. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love! And it's not invited, I don't leave space for it anymore."