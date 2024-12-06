Beauty Expert Exposes the 'Cosmetic Changes' Behind 'Fragile' Ariana Grande's Shockingly Thin Look — After She Weeps Over Body-Shaming Trolls
A beauty expert has exposed the "cosmetic changes" behind Ariana Grande's dramatic new appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the details about the One Last Time singer's new look after she wept over body-shaming trolls.
Grande, 31, launched her successful career at a young age after appearing on Broadway and the hit Nickelodeon show, Victorious.
After taking a step back from acting, the entertainer achieved massive success in the music industry.
Throughout the 2010s, Grande dominated the charts with hit songs such as Boyfriend and Break Free.
In music videos and during world tours, she was known for her thick black eyeliner, high ponytail, and bronzed skin.
Loyal Grande fans, also known as Arianators, have noticed that the star has been showing off a drastically different look while promoting her blockbuster film, Wicked.
During the press tour, she showed off her "very fragile" figure, barely any makeup, and no spray tan.
Fans expressed their concern for the 31-year-old on social media after videos started circulating of the star's new look.
One wrote: "I love Ariana and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies at all, but there's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy."
Another said: "I'm sorry but Ariana Grande is looking scary thing. (I don't give a f---) about this body positivity s---, this woman is not healthy."
A third penned: "When I see videos of Ariana Grande I get very concerned because she doesn't look healthy like not in a mean way I feel concerned like it's scary."
A beauty expert named Amish Patel revealed her thoughts on the singer's drastic appearance change — which includes "a number of cosmetic changes and switching up her make-up."
Patel said: "Dying your hair from dark to blonde and bleaching your eyebrows will make you look radically different.
"However, she still retains her cat-winged signature eye make-up, which emphasizes her eyes beautifully."
Amish continued: "Don't forget we have also watched Ariana grow up under the spotlight and now in her thirties, I think it's a natural thing to want to switch up your look and experiment with changes in hair and make-up/style, it's just that she is doing it in front of millions.
"Ariana is petite with a naturally small frame. With a grueling work schedule, it's not so easy to maintain a healthy lifestyle with plenty of rest, especially as she will be in the middle of doing the rounds of press junkets and touring and promoting the film.
"Ariana looks stunning in her promotional photos and trailer for the film, but as any celebrity will know, working long hours, flying around the world, and unflattering paparazzi photos will never be a complimentary combination."
During her press tour interviews and red-carpet appearances, Amish also suggested that Grande's appearance change could be caused by the lighting.
She added: "Even in harsh lighting, Ariana's skin looks healthy and flawless, indicating that she looks after herself despite being so busy. Her make-up and hair color choices complement her petite features; it has more to do with being photographed in harsh lighting that has led to comments."
In a recent interview, Grande opened up about social media trolls that shame her appearance.
The singer said: "I've been doing this in front of the public, and kind of been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17. So I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons."
She added: "Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, ‘Oh my god, you look skinnier, what happened?' or, 'You look heavier, what happened?'" Ariana continued. "That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it's happening."
