EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Battling King Charles' Sad Final Days: Dying Monarch, 76, 'Pouring Grief and Pain' into Melancholy Watercolors — Which He Wants to Leave as 'Legacy' for Sale in Royal Shop

Charles hopes to rake in $100,000 by flogging 10 copies of one moody painting he made of his house and garden and it is thought there are more works from the royal brush to come.

And the UK monarch, 76, is also charging a king's ransom for a box of royal crackers that contain bits of garden twine and packets of seeds

King Charles wants $80 for a box of six crackers from his Highgrove House country estate in the UK county of Gloucestershire.

But the pricey product might leave buyers thinking the King is grabbing money for old rope...or a miniature pot of jam.

The sovereign tells buyers: "Get your Christmas meal off to the perfect start with these luxury Highgrove crackers. Pulled at the festive table for many years, Christmas crackers continue to excite and enthrall with their trademark bang, party hat, motto, and, best of all, that little treat inside!

"Made exclusively for Highgrove, our crackers exude sophistication and indulgence. They feature the Highgrove Christmas scene printed in royal red and gold foil, tied with gold ribbons featuring the Highgrove crown.

"The piece-de-résistance is the gift inside. From a little pot of jam and a wooden honey drizzler to wool twine and bee-saving flower seeds, these prizes are just the thing for rounding up your Christmas day gifting."