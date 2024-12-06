EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Battling King Charles' Sad Final Days: Dying Monarch, 76, 'Pouring Grief and Pain' into Melancholy Watercolors — Which He Wants to Leave as 'Legacy' for Sale in Royal Shop
Cancer-stricken King Charles is spending his lonely final hours in front of an easel painting away his days creating melancholy watercolor pictures of his sprawling country estate.
And he's selling the daubs for $10,000 a pop on his official website's shop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "Charles is spending a lot of his free time in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness.
"He knows he is in the twilight of his life and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art.
"He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died."
Charles hopes to rake in $100,000 by flogging 10 copies of one moody painting he made of his house and garden and it is thought there are more works from the royal brush to come.
And the UK monarch, 76, is also charging a king's ransom for a box of royal crackers that contain bits of garden twine and packets of seeds
King Charles wants $80 for a box of six crackers from his Highgrove House country estate in the UK county of Gloucestershire.
But the pricey product might leave buyers thinking the King is grabbing money for old rope...or a miniature pot of jam.
The sovereign tells buyers: "Get your Christmas meal off to the perfect start with these luxury Highgrove crackers. Pulled at the festive table for many years, Christmas crackers continue to excite and enthrall with their trademark bang, party hat, motto, and, best of all, that little treat inside!
"Made exclusively for Highgrove, our crackers exude sophistication and indulgence. They feature the Highgrove Christmas scene printed in royal red and gold foil, tied with gold ribbons featuring the Highgrove crown.
"The piece-de-résistance is the gift inside. From a little pot of jam and a wooden honey drizzler to wool twine and bee-saving flower seeds, these prizes are just the thing for rounding up your Christmas day gifting."
His limited-edition lithograph print of The Terrace Garden, Highgrove House, is from an original watercolor painting by His Majesty.
Shoppers are told: "This exquisite piece captures the serene beauty of the Highgrove House terrace, showcasing the King's artistic talent and deep connection to the natural world.
"Limited Edition: Only ten copies of this lithograph exist, making it a truly exclusive and valuable piece of art Royal Provenance: Own a piece of history with this official lithograph."
He is also selling a box of 12 mini mince pies for $15 and the Highgrove Royal Christmas Hamper is a budget-busting $400.
The King's website says: "Inside, you'll discover a bottle of our best-selling dry, crisp, and fruity champagne from Laurent-Perrier, perfect for celebrating Christmas Day. Additionally, there's a bottle of our dark berry Côtes du Rhône to complement your Christmas meal, whether it's roast beef, pig or lamb.
"But that's not all—the hamper also includes a variety of traditional Christmas cakes and puddings, such as Iced Christmas Cake, classic boozy Christmas Pudding, Christmas Shortbread, and Dark Chocolate Dipped Orange Slices.
"We've included a jar of our organic Christmas Preserve and organic Spiced Fruit Chutney to accompany your cheese selection. And for breakfast or teatime, enjoy the classic Prince of Wales blend loose tea from one of the fine bone china mugs also tucked away nicely in this exquisite hamper."
