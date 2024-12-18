EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's 'Scientology-Approved Wish List' of A-List Hollywood Lovers Revealed — After 'Top Gun' Star SPLITS From One-Armed Actress Girlfriend

Movie star Tom Cruise has a host of hot Hollywood A-List female celebs in his sights after splitting from his one-armed music star lover.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal that Angelina Jolie, 49, and newly single Jennifer Lopez, 55, are high on the list of the 62-year-old Mission Impossible hunk's dream partners.

His relationship with Victoria Chanel, 26, has fizzled out after he spent the summer with the celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist.

She was spotted with the actor at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK where she sang with Coldplay.

And she was also seen with the actor when the pair met Bruce Springsteen at a show in London leading to further speculation that they were romancing.