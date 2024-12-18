EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's 'Scientology-Approved Wish List' of A-List Hollywood Lovers Revealed — After 'Top Gun' Star SPLITS From One-Armed Actress Girlfriend
Movie star Tom Cruise has a host of hot Hollywood A-List female celebs in his sights after splitting from his one-armed music star lover.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal that Angelina Jolie, 49, and newly single Jennifer Lopez, 55, are high on the list of the 62-year-old Mission Impossible hunk's dream partners.
His relationship with Victoria Chanel, 26, has fizzled out after he spent the summer with the celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist.
She was spotted with the actor at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK where she sang with Coldplay.
And she was also seen with the actor when the pair met Bruce Springsteen at a show in London leading to further speculation that they were romancing.
But now he's on his own again and looking for romance in 2025.
A source told us: "Tom has gone back and forth about whether he wants to date someone famous or not, but now he’s on this big push to have an A-List lady on his arm again.
"His little black book of famous exes includes Katie Holmes, Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman, all of whom he married, plus Sofía Vergara, Cher and Penelope Cruz.
"J.Lo is on his radar too now that she's back on the market; her dad is a Scientologist, so they have some common ground. It's also no secret that he's had a huge crush on Angelina Jolie for years, so she's on the list too, and he’s also considering rekindling things with Sofía Vergara.
"Tom has got his sights predominately set right now on Sofía and Angelina. The only roadblock is finding an in with each one of them again, and one way he could make that happen is by offering them parts in one of his movies so that he can work with them and build things up from there."
His previous last relationship, with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 37, ended in February after just four months, with insiders reporting that things had simply run their course.
Our insider tells us that Cruise has big hopes for his next love match so he can reclaim his status at the top of the Hollywood pile.
His consecutive relationships with Kidman, 57, Cruz, 50, and Holmes, 46, in particular, meant he formed half of some of showbiz's starriest couples for a large part of the nineties and early noughties.
The mole added: "But since he split from Katie in 2012, he's seldom enjoyed any big romance in the public eye. Part of this has been down to choice, as Tom has preferred to focus on his career, and also put an end to stories and rumors that he used his ties to Scientology to control the women in his life.
"But now, he is finally ready to reign supreme again as one half of a golden pair, and, knowing the adrenaline-seeking actor as I do, he is willing to go full throttle to go get what he wants.
"Tom is ready to cast a wide net in Hollywood to make his power couple ambition happen, and he’ll be asking all his contacts to set him up.
"It was Will Smith who set him up with Sofia back in 2005, so this strategy has worked for him before when it comes to meeting beautiful women. He's excited about 2025 and getting his love life back on the A-List again."