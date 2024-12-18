How Hailey Bieber's Rift With Dad Stephen is 'Slowly Being Healed' Ahead of Christmas By Her and Justin Bieber's First Baby

The big Bieber beef began in March, after drama stirred up by her father amid gossip Hailey and Justin hit a rough patch in their marriage – and divorce rumors began to swirl.

Stephen got involved when he took to social media to ask for "prayers" for his daughter and son-in-law. But his request only sparked more speculation about the fiercely private pair's romance being on the rocks.

The actor found himself on the outs after he reposted a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.

The video featured Justin playing guitar along with the caption: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."