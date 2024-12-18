How Hailey Bieber's Rift With Dad Stephen is 'Slowly Being Healed' Ahead of Christmas By Her and Justin Bieber's First Baby
It looks like Hailey and Justin Bieber will have a 'Blues Christmas' with her fiery father.
The married couple, who recently welcomed son Jack Blues, are said to be joining dad Stephen Baldwin for a holiday reunion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shortly before giving birth, Hailey, 28, revealed she "wasn't super close" with her loved ones as she's "built" her "own family" with hubby Justin, 30.
But it looks like a Christmas miracle has thawed the chill between dad and daughter, as Stephen, 58, recently revealed.
The proud grandpa gushed: "We're getting ready for Christmas with Baby Jack Blues. We're excited."
The star of the cult classic The Usual Suspects was ready to burst with glee ahead of the holiday, telling TooFab: "I want to say so much," before suddenly closing his trap.
He did give a quick update on his grandson Jack.
"'He's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato. He's so cute. I can't stand it."
Luckily for Stephen, it appears Hailey can stand to be in the same room with him once again.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, over the summer, and before giving birth, she declared that she was no longer that close to her famous Baldwin brood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hailey told W Magazine at the time: "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family."
The big Bieber beef began in March, after drama stirred up by her father amid gossip Hailey and Justin hit a rough patch in their marriage – and divorce rumors began to swirl.
Stephen got involved when he took to social media to ask for "prayers" for his daughter and son-in-law. But his request only sparked more speculation about the fiercely private pair's romance being on the rocks.
The actor found himself on the outs after he reposted a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.
The video featured Justin playing guitar along with the caption: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
Hailey responded on her own Instagram stories on March 5, to set the record straight about her marriage.
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," she wrote.
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it."
Justin knows all about family feuds – and admitted his son Jack's name has some personal significance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the name Jack serves as a tribute to Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is also Jack.
The singer's relationship with his father went through ups and downs but eventually blossomed into a positive connection in the singer's life.
Taking to Instagram, Justin uploaded a photo to give his followers a glimpse of his new son.
Writing in all caps, the singer said: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."
In the image Justin took a close-up photo of the baby as Hailey gently held their son's tiny foot in her hand.