JonBenét Ramsey Case Solved? Murdered Beauty Queen's Father Tells How He's Received Bombshell Letter From Woman Who Claims Her Ex-Husband Is Girl's Killer
The father of murdered six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has received a letter from a woman claiming her ex-husband killed his daughter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John Ramsey, 81, was sent the information off the back of the recent Netflix series which profiled the 1996 murder case and he immediately followed up the tip.
However, he has yet to hear back from the sender but has passed the information onto his private investigator.
Ramsey said: "Based on all this publicity, recently I got a letter from a lady saying, 'My ex-husband's the killer, and I've kept this inside for as long as I can – please, please call me.'
"We reached out to her, but she didn't answer the phone, so I don’t know. We've shared at this point with a private investigator."
JonBenét was found brutally beaten and sexually assaulted on December 26, 1996, in the basement of her family's sprawling home in Boulder, Colorado.
Ramsey's late wife, Patsy, had called 911 that morning to report finding a ransom note and her daughter missing. Police responded quickly but the child's body wasn't found until hours later during a search led by Ramsey himself.
Suspicion quickly focused on the family, which soon established a strained relationship with Boulder Police Department.
The Netflix documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey addresses how misinformation about the case was spread widely by law enforcement and the media.
Ramsey, his late wife Patsy – who died in 2006 at the age of 49 – and their son, Burke, who was nine-years-old and home at the time of the killing, were largely convicted in the court of public opinion, despite the Boulder DA officially clearing them and apologizing in 2008.
He said any hope of new leads was welcome after almost 30 years of battling misconceptions and trying to prove his family's innocence.
On solving the case, he said it's "not going to change my life at this point – I just turned 81 – but it’ll change my children's lives, my grandchildren’s lives.
"They need to have this cloud removed, clarified, and an answer. That's why we’re pushing so hard to get an answer."
Despite the possibility of a new suspect raised by the ex-wife's recent letter, Ramsey remains skeptical – as his hopes have been dashed in the past.
One man, who featured prominently in the Netflix docuseries, looked to be the main culprit when he confessed in lengthy phone conversations to a university professor.
John Mark Karr was even extradited from Thailand to Colorado but DNA ultimately did not match – and his family insisted he'd been in Georgia when JonBenét was murdered.
Other false confessions have cropped up over the years, as well, including in the early days after the murder – when a man claiming he'd been hired to kill JonBenét called the Ramseys’ pastor to confess and later had discussions with Ramsey, too.
This man, who gave the alias "David Cooper," first called the Ramseys' pastor and "said he was JonBenét's killer and wanted to turn himself in but wanted to talk to me first," Ramsey explained.
"I called him and talked to him for a while... and I was asking him questions," he said.
"I was looking for information that maybe he had that nobody else would have (from) reading the newspapers or watching television."
Ramsey said the man seemed to mention items from the house that "were not in the news that I know of" so he thought the caller might be credible.
He informed police, who – instead of investigating or reaching out – "were not interested in following up at all," Ramsey claims.
The devastated dad then claimed cops said: "Well, he wants to turn himself in? We'll be here."
When he had another phone conversation with the self-confessed killer, however, "he said, 'Well, I want to bring my family with me, and it's going to cost me $3,000 for airline tickets,and I don't have any money. Can you send me the money?
"And I was going to do it, because I figured, Well, who knows, it’s worth a shot," Ramsey said. "And I mentioned it before I did; I told our attorneys what was going on. They said, 'Oh no, wait, hold on – do not send him money. This doesn’t smell right.'
"And so I didn't, and our investigators came back (and said), ‘Well, he’s a truck driver out of Louisiana, and he’s just trying to scam you out of some money. Forget it.'
“So that's where it ended.”