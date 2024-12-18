JonBenét Ramsey Case Solved? Murdered Beauty Queen's Father Tells How He's Received Bombshell Letter From Woman Who Claims Her Ex-Husband Is Girl's Killer

However, he has yet to hear back from the sender but has passed the information onto his private investigator.

Ramsey said: "Based on all this publicity, recently I got a letter from a lady saying, 'My ex-husband's the killer, and I've kept this inside for as long as I can – please, please call me.'

"We reached out to her, but she didn't answer the phone, so I don’t know. We've shared at this point with a private investigator."

JonBenét was found brutally beaten and sexually assaulted on December 26, 1996, in the basement of her family's sprawling home in Boulder, Colorado.