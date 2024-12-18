Your tip
Kim Kardashian
EXCLUSIVE: 'Ultra-Stressed' Kim Kardashian 'Facing Bleak Christmas' as She's Being 'Pushed to Edge of Nervous Breakdown by Motherhood, Family and Faltering Career'

kim kardashian facing bleak christmas
Kim is 'ultra-stressed'.

Dec. 18 2024

Reality princess Kim Kardashian is not likely to find much joy in the holiday season as she grapples with problems that have brought her to the verge of a nervous breakdown, sources say.

A bizarre series of social media posts, the pressures of single motherhood, family spats and an ongoing battle to stay relevant have all apparently combined to rattle the bubble-butted beauty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kim kardashian facing bleak christmas
Kardashian is said to be battling single mom stress, family drama and fading fame.

Kardashian, 44, didn't earn any points with fans with that recent photo shoots she plastered on the internet.

One picture shows the Skims founder squatting in a cropped black jacket, black lace stockings and heels next to a gold Tesla car and robot "friend".

kim kardashian facing bleak christmas
Kardashian was ridiculed over this bizarre photoshoot featuring a Tesla and robot.

Another set of pictures features her Pomeranian pooches sake and Sushi – the dogs' first appearance in months after Kardashian was roasted for keeping them in her garage instead of the house.

She's been all over the place lately", a source said. "These wacky photo shoots are obviously a cry for attention, but they're turning off a lot of people."

kim kardashian facing bleak christmas
Her family is said to be spending a fortune and planning a scaled-back Christmas celebration.

Insiders added Kardashian has also been crying the single-mom blues, complaining that her ex Kanye West, 47, isn't doing anything to help her with their kids, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

kim kardashian facing bleak christmas
Insiders say mounting family pressures and single-mom struggles have Kardashian on the brink.

Meanwhile, her demanding mom, Kris Jenner, is said to be pressing her to do more to save the sputtering Kardashian brand among sister fights with Kourtney and Khloé.

"Kim has stretched herself way too thin," the source said. "She has so many worries, she's one step away from a complete meltdown."

