EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Sparks Anorexia Craze as Fans Are Desperate to Join Hollywood's Frighteningly Skinny Set of 'Noodle Boys'
Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet has sparked a worrying new anorexia trend among young male fans desperate to capture his scrawny 'Noodle Boys' appearance.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal they are sharing the results of their extreme slimming on pro-eating disorder social media pages.
Deluded fans are swapping images of their puny body shapes online that are too upsetting for this news outlet to publish.
The actor is one of several rising stars dubbed the 'Noodle Boys' because their limbs are as skinny as ramen.
A source told us: "Welcome to Hollywood 2024, the muscle men of yesteryear like Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are a distant memory.
"Now the beanpole look is in and for some fans that means the skinnier the better. They are sharing their photos on pro-Anorexia and pro-Bulimia sites and the images are awful. Some of these guys look close to death but they think they look great and say they are inspired by a new breed of stars like Timothée."
As well as Call Me By Your Name and Wonka star Chalamet, 28, there's Dominic Sessa, 22, who broke through in last year’s The Holdovers, Finn Wolfhard, 21, a wiry Canadian with deep-set eyes who emerged in Stranger Things and is now starring in a rebooted Ghostbusters franchise and Russian Mark Eydelshteyn, 22, who starred in Anora.
One social commentator, Jeffrey McCune, a professor at the University of Rochester, said of the trend to cast wispy males in lead movie roles: "There is a true desire to have something other than this aggressive, belligerent, overtly predatory kind of white masculinity.
"This trend might be saying that there’s a white visual desire for something less hard."
Drew Ayers, associate professor of film at Eastern Washington University added: "It’s a quieter kind of brooding masculinity. It’s less in-your-face and assertive.
"I think, positively, it offers a different version of masculinity that the power doesn’t have to emerge from your body."
We told earlier this month how Chalamet had been forced to upgrade security at his home after being handed a secret treasure trove of 12 hours of gold dust unreleased Bob Dylan tracks.
He was scared he'd be targeted by crooks and cranks after the folk legend handed him the new music to help him prepare for the Dylan biopic.
The star said the gesture left him with sleepless nights about the haul's security, before adding: "I mean I feel so deeply respectful of his world. I don't want to be flippant about it. It's not like it is braggadocious."
A film industry source added: "Tim was rightly worried about the security of the tapes. There are plenty of crazy fans of Dylan who would literally kill to get their hands on the new music.
"A team of security experts gave his place the once over because he was stricken with fear that he could become a target for an obsessed nut. They made a few changes and left him feeling a lot happier."
The flick comes out on Christmas Day.
Dylan, 83, has spoken to praise how Chalamet plays his younger self in the new film, A Complete Unknown, calling him a "brilliant actor".