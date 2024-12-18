EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Sparks Anorexia Craze as Fans Are Desperate to Join Hollywood's Frighteningly Skinny Set of 'Noodle Boys'

A source told us: "Welcome to Hollywood 2024, the muscle men of yesteryear like Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are a distant memory.

"Now the beanpole look is in and for some fans that means the skinnier the better. They are sharing their photos on pro-Anorexia and pro-Bulimia sites and the images are awful. Some of these guys look close to death but they think they look great and say they are inspired by a new breed of stars like Timothée."

As well as Call Me By Your Name and Wonka star Chalamet, 28, there's Dominic Sessa, 22, who broke through in last year’s The Holdovers, Finn Wolfhard, 21, a wiry Canadian with deep-set eyes who emerged in Stranger Things and is now starring in a rebooted Ghostbusters franchise and Russian Mark Eydelshteyn, 22, who starred in Anora.

One social commentator, Jeffrey McCune, a professor at the University of Rochester, said of the trend to cast wispy males in lead movie roles: "There is a true desire to have something other than this aggressive, belligerent, overtly predatory kind of white masculinity.