Nicole Kidman Reveals Christmas 'Sin' That Leads to Her Having to Apologize to Her Neighbors Every Festive Holiday

Kidman, 57, shared what irks her neighbors during a recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she promoted her new film Babygirl .

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress admitted she has to apologize to her posh neighbors every year due to breaking an unwritten rule in her upscale neighborhood.

Before The Stepford Wives star dived into discussing her latest role, Colbert, 60, asked the actress about the holidays and getting into the festive spirit with decorations.

Kidman shares she loves decorating for the holidays, so much so that she puts up Christmas lights early – and isn't in a rush to take them down either.

She revealed: "Yes, I have lights up. I'm the person has the lights at very, very early. We put them up at the beginning of November."