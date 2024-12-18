Nicole Kidman Reveals Christmas 'Sin' That Leads to Her Having to Apologize to Her Neighbors Every Festive Holiday
Nicole Kidman has confessed her annual Christmas "sin".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress admitted she has to apologize to her posh neighbors every year due to breaking an unwritten rule in her upscale neighborhood.
Kidman, 57, shared what irks her neighbors during a recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she promoted her new film Babygirl.
Before The Stepford Wives star dived into discussing her latest role, Colbert, 60, asked the actress about the holidays and getting into the festive spirit with decorations.
Kidman shares she loves decorating for the holidays, so much so that she puts up Christmas lights early – and isn't in a rush to take them down either.
She revealed: "Yes, I have lights up. I'm the person has the lights at very, very early. We put them up at the beginning of November."
Colbert then asked if Kidman "pays attention to Thanksgiving at all" given her jump-start on the Christmas holiday, to which Kidman clarified: "No, we do a huge Thanksgiving. I just like to have the lights up. So we've got the lights up. I apologized (to) all the neighbors."
When the movie star was then asked how long she keeps her lights up, she confessed: "We are negotiating calling them winter lights.
"I want to start a whole movement that allows winter lights to stay up. A light up your life movement."
As it turns out, the Christmas season also marked the start of Kidman's acting career.
Kidman shared her first "role" was playing a "sheep" in "the manger" during a Christmas pageant.
When Colbert jokingly asked if she had any lines, she replied: "No. I bleated."
She added: "I got a laugh, my first laugh on stage. I'm addicted."
This Christmas will likely be tough for the Australian actress as she's grieving the loss of her mother.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kidman's mom Janelle died aged 84 in September, just hours before she was awarded Best Actress for her work in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, which forced her to leave the event early.
Kidman recently revealed how her late mother's final words impacted her.
She recalled speaking to her mother in her final moments: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"
Her mother's final bit of advice prompted Kidman to focus on her health.
Kidman added: "I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here."
While reflecting on her mother's final words to her, she noted her late grandmother also gave her cherished advice, explaining: "My grandmother left me with, 'Be happy.' And my mom said, 'Take care of yourself.'"