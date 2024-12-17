Grief-Torn Nicole Kidman Reveals the Heartbreaking Last Four Words Her Late Mom Janelle Uttered to Her Before Death — and Tells how They Have Changed her Life

The 57-year-old sat down with CBS Sunday Morning, and opened up about the heartbreaking final conversation she had with her mom – who died at the age of 84.

She said: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.’"

The last piece of advice drove Kidman to focus more on her health and well-being.