Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Grief-Torn Nicole Kidman Reveals the Heartbreaking Last Four Words Her Late Mom Janelle Uttered to Her Before Death — and Tells how They Have Changed her Life

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman has continued working on her busy schedule despite her mother's death.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman has revealed the final words her mother, Janelle, told her before dying.

The actress' mom died in September just hours before the movie star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, forcing her to leave the event early, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman has been grieving her mother after her passing in September.

The 57-year-old sat down with CBS Sunday Morning, and opened up about the heartbreaking final conversation she had with her mom – who died at the age of 84.

She said: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.’"

The last piece of advice drove Kidman to focus more on her health and well-being.

Source: MEGA

Kidman's mother, Janelle, told the famous star to 'take care' of herself before her death.

The Hollywood star explained: “I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here.”

Kidman also compared the last words she heard from her mother to those from her grandmother.

She recalled: “My grandmother left me with, ‘Be happy.’ And my mom said, ‘Take care of yourself.’”

Kidman has a full schedule including promoting her films and TV shows, leading some to fear the Oscar-winner hasn't had time to properly grieve the death of her mom.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?" and added her husband, Keith Urban, even suggested giving up on touring following the end of his Las Vegas residency in order to support his wife.

"He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice," the insider said.

nicole kidman keith urban adopting another baby
Source: MEGA

Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, suggested quitting his live shows to support his grieving wife.

Kidman's close friends and loved ones have also been concerned over the Babygirl actress' mental health.

Another source previously told RadarOnline.com: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.

"She’s devastated and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up.”

Meanwhile, the star's very taut face at the Gotham Awards led to rumors she's heavily gone under the knife, and the tragic loss of her mom has impacted her physically.

According to an insider: "Everyone wants to know what's wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll.

"It's as if she fears she'll lose the career she worked so hard for. She's shown no signs of slowing down."

nicole kidman gothan awards nickigostin ig
Source: @NICKIGOST/INSTAGRAM

The 57-year-old sparked concern with her taut face at the Gotham Awards.

