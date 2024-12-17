'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Spotted in Paris Displaying Smooth Complexion after Insisting She's 'Never' had Plastic Surgery Despite Drastic Transformation

The Swiss socialite stepped out for a business lunch, showing off her famous feline features just weeks after shutting down rumors she went under the knife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jocelyn Wildenstein , also known as "Catwoman," has been spotted out in Paris displaying a very smooth complexion shortly after insisting she has "never" had any plastic surgery.

The 84-year-old claimed she never had plastic surgery, but has shown a dramatic difference in her appearance.

She said in an interview with The Sun: "I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."

Despite the drastic change to her appearance over the years, the 84-year-old recently claimed that she had never had work done.

Wildenstein claimed her face was swollen following the two times she tried Botox.

She continued: “I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If they {other women} want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well."

In addition to no Botox, Wildenstein also declined getting fillers and explained: “I never did any fillers. I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy.”

Wildenstein claimed: “I am always prudent of what I do.”