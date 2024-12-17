Your tip
'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Spotted in Paris Displaying Smooth Complexion after Insisting She's 'Never' had Plastic Surgery Despite Drastic Transformation

jocelyn wildenstein seen in paris
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein showed off her dramatic transformation after she denied having plastic surgery.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

Jocelyn Wildenstein, also known as "Catwoman," has been spotted out in Paris displaying a very smooth complexion shortly after insisting she has "never" had any plastic surgery.

The Swiss socialite stepped out for a business lunch, showing off her famous feline features just weeks after shutting down rumors she went under the knife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jocelyn wildenstein seen in paris
Source: MEGA

The 84-year-old claimed she never had plastic surgery, but has shown a dramatic difference in her appearance.

The Swiss socialite was spotted attending a business lunch at the Royal Monceau in Paris on Wednesday.

The very wealthy 84-year-old appeared extremely stylish as she wore a massive fur coat over a plunging black top and pants.

Wildenstein completed her stylish outfit with a fur hat and Louis Vuitton purse.

jocelyn wildenstein seen in paris
Source: MEGA

In a new interview, she claimed she is 'scared' of plastic surgery.

Despite the drastic change to her appearance over the years, the 84-year-old recently claimed that she had never had work done.

She said in an interview with The Sun: "I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."

joecyln
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein claimed her face was swollen following the two times she tried Botox.

She continued: “I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If they {other women} want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well."

In addition to no Botox, Wildenstein also declined getting fillers and explained: “I never did any fillers. I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy.”

Wildenstein claimed: “I am always prudent of what I do.”

joecyln catwoman seen in paris pp
Source: MEGA

She claimed she has never had fillers despite the difference in her cheekbones.

Over the summer, Wildenstein shocked her fans by sharing a rare throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her daughter Diane's birthday.

She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein #oljogi #jocelynwildenstein."

Source: Instagram
Wildenstein rose to fame back in the 1990s as her divorce from her billionaire art dealer husband Alec Wildenstein captured headlines.

Despite the 84-year-old claiming she's never had any plastic surgery – several reports claimed she started undergoing her facial transmogrification because her ex wanted her to look "like a lynx."

In 1998, Wildenstein attended the NightLIFE Award, during which she received recognition from the award-giving body.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that same year, she credited her Swiss genetics for her famous cheekbones and cat-like features.

In 2013, her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, told the DailyMailTV he did not understand "the Catwoman thing" because "Jocelyn always looked like that."

He said: "She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today."

She also denied the plastic surgery rumors and stated: "No, especially when we look back at my pictures — I think of course I am maybe more beautiful [back then]. When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks or same nose. I think I was more pretty."

