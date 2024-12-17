'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Spotted in Paris Displaying Smooth Complexion after Insisting She's 'Never' had Plastic Surgery Despite Drastic Transformation
Jocelyn Wildenstein, also known as "Catwoman," has been spotted out in Paris displaying a very smooth complexion shortly after insisting she has "never" had any plastic surgery.
The Swiss socialite stepped out for a business lunch, showing off her famous feline features just weeks after shutting down rumors she went under the knife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Swiss socialite was spotted attending a business lunch at the Royal Monceau in Paris on Wednesday.
The very wealthy 84-year-old appeared extremely stylish as she wore a massive fur coat over a plunging black top and pants.
Wildenstein completed her stylish outfit with a fur hat and Louis Vuitton purse.
Despite the drastic change to her appearance over the years, the 84-year-old recently claimed that she had never had work done.
She said in an interview with The Sun: "I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."
She continued: “I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If they {other women} want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well."
In addition to no Botox, Wildenstein also declined getting fillers and explained: “I never did any fillers. I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy.”
Wildenstein claimed: “I am always prudent of what I do.”
Over the summer, Wildenstein shocked her fans by sharing a rare throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her daughter Diane's birthday.
She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein #oljogi #jocelynwildenstein."
Wildenstein rose to fame back in the 1990s as her divorce from her billionaire art dealer husband Alec Wildenstein captured headlines.
Despite the 84-year-old claiming she's never had any plastic surgery – several reports claimed she started undergoing her facial transmogrification because her ex wanted her to look "like a lynx."
In 1998, Wildenstein attended the NightLIFE Award, during which she received recognition from the award-giving body.
In an interview with Vanity Fair that same year, she credited her Swiss genetics for her famous cheekbones and cat-like features.
In 2013, her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, told the DailyMailTV he did not understand "the Catwoman thing" because "Jocelyn always looked like that."
He said: "She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today."
She also denied the plastic surgery rumors and stated: "No, especially when we look back at my pictures — I think of course I am maybe more beautiful [back then]. When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks or same nose. I think I was more pretty."