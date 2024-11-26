Keith Urban 'Begs Nicole to Come Home' Amid Fears She is 'Working Away Her Grief' After Losing Her Mother

The country singer is hoping his wife can put pause on her career to properly grieve.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer is doing all he can to support Kidman following the death of her mother, Janelle, in September just hours before the movie star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

Keith Urban wants his wife, Nicole Kidman , to come back home to him as the actress continues to struggle with grief.

Urban wants his wife, Kidman, to 'come home' as she's still grieving.

Kidman was forced to leave the event, however, left a statement read by the film's director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

Now, amid her grief, Kidman and Urban are just trying to handle all that has been thrown at them, as a source shared: "Keith and Nicole have had their worst year ever."