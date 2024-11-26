Your tip
Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban 'Begs Nicole to Come Home' Amid Fears She is 'Working Away Her Grief' After Losing Her Mother

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The country singer is hoping his wife can put pause on her career to properly grieve.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Keith Urban wants his wife, Nicole Kidman, to come back home to him as the actress continues to struggle with grief.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer is doing all he can to support Kidman following the death of her mother, Janelle, in September just hours before the movie star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

nicole kidman sex confessions strange fetish husband kinky scenes
Source: MEGA

Urban wants his wife, Kidman, to 'come home' as she's still grieving.

nicole kidman sex confessions strange fetish husband kinky scenes
Source: MEGA

Kidman's mother, Janelle, passed away in September.

Kidman was forced to leave the event, however, left a statement read by the film's director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

Now, amid her grief, Kidman and Urban are just trying to handle all that has been thrown at them, as a source shared: "Keith and Nicole have had their worst year ever."

The insider continued: "They've barely spent any time together and [Kidman] has been on her own throughout some of the most distressing times."

While the 57-year-old has a full schedule including promoting her films and TV shows, some are concern she hasn't had time to properly grieve the death of her mom.

nicole kidman candidly discusses mortality
Source: MEGA

The actress was forced to leave an event following news of her mother's passing.

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

"The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?" the source shared, and added that Urban has even suggested giving up on touring following the end of his Las Vegas residency in order to support his wife.

The insider shared: "He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice."

This comes as Kidman's close friends and loved ones are concerned over her mental health.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.

“She’s devastated and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up.”

Earlier this month, Oscar-winner admitted she cries more now than ever before.

nicole kidman being helped to reunite with adopted kids
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old currently has a buys schedule despite still grieving.

While discussing films that pulled make her emotional, she told GQ: "I cry, I do. I consider myself open to emotions. More so now. Even more so." When asked why she thought feels "everything all the more now" Kidman replied, "Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you."

"And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human."

The 57-year-old added: "I'm in all of those places. So life is, whew. It's definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older... it's a wake up at 3AM crying and gasping kind of thing. If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it."

Kidman shares daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with Urban, and also has two adopted kids Bella and Connor, with her ex-Tom Cruise.

