Revealed: Abercrombie & Fitch Sex Creep Mike Jeffries’ Secret Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: ‘They Got the Same Foot up the Ladder’

The 80-year-old was handpicked to run the iconic clothing store by tycoon Les Wexner in 1992. Wenxer also just happened to be the main financial client of now late pedophile Epstein.

Five years before selecting Jeffries to handle Abercrombie & Fitch, Wexner retained Epstein as his financial guru, giving him power of attorney over his personal affairs. The duo was so close that at one point Epstein's money-management firm ran out of one of Wexner's homes.

Convicted pedophile Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 under mysterious circumstances while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.