Revealed: Abercrombie & Fitch Sex Creep Mike Jeffries’ Secret Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: ‘They Got the Same Foot up the Ladder’
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has a secret connection to Jeffrey Epstein following his shocking abuse indictment.
The indictment accuses Jeffries and his life partner, Matt Smith, of sexually exploiting male models between 2008 and 2015, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old was handpicked to run the iconic clothing store by tycoon Les Wexner in 1992. Wenxer also just happened to be the main financial client of now late pedophile Epstein.
Five years before selecting Jeffries to handle Abercrombie & Fitch, Wexner retained Epstein as his financial guru, giving him power of attorney over his personal affairs. The duo was so close that at one point Epstein's money-management firm ran out of one of Wexner's homes.
Convicted pedophile Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 under mysterious circumstances while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Epstein would allegeldy serve up women and young girls to his friends and clients. However, Wexner denied having any knowledge of that. He would also completely cut ties with Epstein after he pleaded guilty to sex offenses involving a minor in 2008.
Now, another one of Wexner's close contacts is dealing with his own allegations of sexual abuse.
In October, Jeffries and his life partner Smith, as well as another man, Jim Jacobson, were taken into custody one year after the fashion mogul was accused of sexually exploiting male models in a lawsuit.
The indictment accuses Jeffries and Smith of having sex with the models for seven years. Jacobson allegedly traveled "throughout the United States and Internationally" in order to recruit the victims.
According to prosecutors, Jacobson would pressure men into performing sex acts on him in what was labeled as a "tryout" by prosecutors.
The models were only allowed to attend the sex events, which were also be attended by Jeffries, after they did what Jacobson wanted.
Jeffries, Jacobson, as well as Smith, are also accused of operating a “referral system” that rewarded the male models who recruited others to meet with Jacobson. At times the models would have to lie about the actual nature of the meeting in order to earn their rewards.
Prosecutors claim that some victims were led to believe they’d receive modeling opportunities at Abercrombie if they went along with the sexual demands. Jeffries is also accused of threatening to end the men's modeling careers if they did not follow through.
In the indictment, it alleges the models were ordered to “wear costumes" and “use sex toys to prepare for particular sexual acts”. They were also ordered to change their looks for Smith and Jeffries.
Victims were injected with a “prescription-grade erection-inducing substance for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts in which they were otherwise physically incapable or unwilling", prosecutors claim
The investigation into Jeffries and the other two men began after several alleged victims filed a lawsuit in 2023.
Brittany Henderson, an attorney who represented some of the alleged victims, responded to the arrests in a statement, and called it "monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals."
She added that their "fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again.”
Jeffries and Smith deny any wrongdoing, and Abercrombie & Fitch denies knowledge of the sex parties, however, they claim to be investigating the allegations.
Abercrombie and Jeffries received backlash following Netflix's 2022 documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, which explores the rise in popularity of the store under Jeffries’ leadership.
