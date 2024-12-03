Your tip
Extreme Makeover: Nicole Kidman Ozempic and Plastic Surgery Rumors Explode After Flaunting VERY Taut Face at Gotham Awards

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: @NICKIGOST/INSTAGRAM

Kidman's looks are once again under the microscope due to her latest appearance.

By:

Dec. 3 2024

Nicole Kidman's very taut face at the Gotham Awards has led to more rumors she's heavily gone under the knife and is also on Ozempic.

On Monday, the 57-year-old appeared on the red carpet in New York City looking like she is aging backwards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

nicole kidman gothan awards nickigostin ig
Source: @NICKIGOSTIN/INSTAGRAM

Kidman appeared at the Gotham Awards on Monday looking much younger.

The A-list actress wore a black and floral gown, as her blonde hair fell on her fresh and thin face. Kidman attended the ceremony after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role in Babygirl.

In the film, Kidman plays a married executive who begins an affair with a younger intern.

Critics and fans weren't focus on Kidman's film though, instead pointing out the Hollywood star's looks as they took to the X platform to go off.

nicolekidmangotham awards ig
Source: @NICOLEKIDMAN/INSTAGRAM

The actress has been accused of going under the knife.

One person raged: "Nicole Kidman and the rest of Hollywood need to stop the plastic surgery. Nicole looks horrible," and another added, "She's had too much plastic surgery..."

"Are Madonna and Nicole Kidman in a personal competition to make the biggest plastic surgery f**k up?" a user said, referring to the pop star who has had her own share of plastic surgery drama.

A critic attacked: "Is Nicole Kidman on Ozempic? Her face is scarier than usual."

This is not the first time Kidman's looks have come into question. Earlier this year, New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir, who has not treated the Oscar winner, claimed the movie star has possibly done more than just face fillers.

He stated: "I thing the [recent] pictures you see are the result of surgery, fillers, and injectables.

"When you get a lot of injectables and fillers, it interferes with the lymphatic drainage, so you get this puffy balloon face."

inside nicole kidman and salma hayek bust up
Source: MEGA

The movie star's very thin face has been in the spotlight, too.

Meanwhile, some are more concern with her thin frame, as one source, who spotted the star earlier this year, said: "She looks incredibly skinny. People are whispering how boney she is."

Kidman's pals are also buzzing according to an insider: "Everyone wants to know what's wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll."

They added: "It's as if she fears she'll lose the career she worked so hard for. She's shown no signs of slowing down."

Kidman's schedule is busier than ever despite losing her mother, Janelle, a few months earlier, which has led to more concern she's mightly struggling during her grieving process.

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?" and added that her husband, Keith Urban, has suggested giving up on touring following the end of his Las Vegas residency in order to support his wife.

nicole kidmans new film babygirl branded x ray kink
Source: MEGA

Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, has been supporting the star following the death of her mother.

The insider said: "He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice."

Others are focused on Kidman's mental health now according to an insider: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.

"She’s devastated and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

