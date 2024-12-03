Former NYC Model who Slaughtered Husband in Blood-Drenched Florida Murder-Suicide 'Feared He'd Divorce her After She Admitted Cheating', Says Victim's Brother
The New York model who shot dead her husband before turning the gun on herself feared her cheating would end their marriage, the victim's brother has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal grieving sibling Arben "Benny" Krasniqi says Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, sparked several red flags with his family before blasting his trader brother Pajtim, five times on the oceanfront balcony of their lavish Florida condo just after midnight last Wednesday.
He explained: "We saw plenty of signs, and now everything makes sense.
"But they were in love, and never in a million years did we think something like this could happen."
Speaking about his sister-in-law, who was originally from Queens, the 43-year-old added: "There was infidelity on her part.
"She came to a point of guilt or something that she just could not take.
“My brother wanted a divorce, and she didn't take that lightly. And she decided to take her own life and, somewhere along the line, she decided to take my brother's life."
Neighbors told cops after the slay-suicide they had heard vicious fights coming from the troubled couple's unit in the weeks leading up to the horror, according to law enforcement sources.
The pair would argue on their balcony as well as inside their unit, nearby residents claimed.
Benny said his 34-year-old brother, who grew up in the Bronx, was a hard-working, white-collar day trader who dabbled in real estate and cryptocurrency.
He added: "He was a genius.
"We're all just trying to cope.
"My mother's devastated. We've lost someone who is so genuine, who is so loving, who is so intelligent and hard-working and just irreplaceable — and it has left the entire family devastated.
"My brother was full of life. He was full of ambition. He was full of love. And that's all been taken away from us by a selfish act of one person.
"One more selfish act from (Sabrina), and (she took) my brother along with her."
Hallandale Beach police responded to the bloody scene after the shooting triggered their local ShotSpotter system.
Cops found the couple's corpses sprawled outside their 45th-floor unit. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Aerial footage of the police investigation showed what looked like bullet holes in a glass door at the home, with pools of blood nearby.
A yellow tarp covered the two dead bodies and inside the unit sat a teddy bear and a box of roses with a heart on it, the footage showed.
In 2021, while still in New York City, Sabrina, who also went by her maiden name, Sabrina Dzaferovic, was a model featured in an Inside Edition TV segment.
The couple moved away from their families in New York City to the condo north of Miami two years ago, Pajtim’s nephew said.
And each time Pajtim would return home to the Big Apple for a visit, he'd make sure to see every member of his sprawling clan.
His eldest sister Ardiana said. "He made time for everyone, and he brought us all together.
"That’s why everyone loved him.
"Every time he would come visit my mom and visit for holidays — any visit — he would always make sure that he visited everyone in the family before he went back."
