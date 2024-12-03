Former NYC Model who Slaughtered Husband in Blood-Drenched Florida Murder-Suicide 'Feared He'd Divorce her After She Admitted Cheating', Says Victim's Brother

Sabrina Krasniqi shot dead her husband Pajtim before turning gun on herself over fears he would end marriage due to her cheating.

RadarOnline.com can reveal grieving sibling Arben "Benny" Krasniqi says Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, sparked several red flags with his family before blasting his trader brother Pajtim, five times on the oceanfront balcony of their lavish Florida condo just after midnight last Wednesday.

Pajtim Krasniqi's brother claims Sabrina was unfaithful and Pajtim wanted out of their marriage.

He explained: "We saw plenty of signs, and now everything makes sense.

"But they were in love, and never in a million years did we think something like this could happen."

Speaking about his sister-in-law, who was originally from Queens, the 43-year-old added: "There was infidelity on her part.

"She came to a point of guilt or something that she just could not take.