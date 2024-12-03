EXCLUSIVE: Inside Elton John's Extraordinary War With Vladimir Putin — How 'Rocket Man' Singer, 77, Was 'Livid' Despot Used His Name as 'Smokescreen' for Brutal Russian Homophobia Campaigns
English rocker Elton John has blasted Russian leader Vladimir Putin for once exploiting his image to hide Russia's anti-gay crackdown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how in his memoir Farewell Yellow Brick Road, the pop icon emphasized his strong connection with LGBTQ+ Russian fans and how Putin attempted to use him as a "prop" to defend discriminatory anti-homosexuality laws – pushing John to respond.
The British singer discussed paving the way for other artists to perform in Russia, recalling how he frequently played there and felt a deep connection to LGBTQ+ fans who he felt needed his support.
John then talked about how in 2013, the Russian president enacted new legislation that banned the promotion of homosexuality or any discussion of being gay to minors under eighteen.
On the new law, John said: "It was awful. It discriminated against and targeted a community of people who deserve equality and compassion."
The singer said the following year, Putin "tried to use him as an example" that there was no discrimination against gay individuals in Russia.
He recalled Putin's interview on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC in England, where the tyrant claimed: "It seems to me that the law we adopted doesn't harm anybody. What's more, homosexual people can't feel inferior here, because there is no professional, career, or social discrimination against them.
"When they achieve great success, for example Elton John – he's an extraordinary person, a distinguished musician, and millions of our people sincerely love him, regardless of his sexual orientation."
Journalist Marr also brought up the interview just last year – a decade later – recalling how he "asked Putin if he had gay friends, which he does, and whether he was homophobic".
Marr noted how the Russian leader "said he wasn't, but that he enjoyed Elton's music very much".
- Vladimir Putin Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Elton John, British Journalist Reveals
- 'Take Away The Jew Food': Pink Floyd Co-founder Roger Waters Accused of Anti-Semitic Behavior, Banned From Speaking at UPenn
- John Lennon's Ozempic-Style Obsession With Diet Pills Finally Exposed: Neurotic Beatles Icon 'Would Weigh Himself Twice a Day and Was Obsessed With Skinniness'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In his book, John sharply declared how "Putin was wrong", adding: "Violence against LGBTQ+ people increased after the anti-propaganda laws came into place."
He wrote: "I was livid. The law abused Russian citizens' basic human rights. I had met fans there who were being victimized by the legislation, and it was clearly because of their sexual orientation. I felt compelled to respond."
In a following statement, The Tiny Dancer hitmaker said he "offered to introduce Putin to gay people who were being verbally and physically threatened as a direct result of his vicious legislation".
John also explained the "deep connection" he felt with his Russian fans, adding that he deeply "wanted to protect them".
He added: "They deserved equal rights no matter their sexuality. They were being treated horribly. I wanted to disabuse Putin of his ridiculous notions about gay people."
Putin's interview with Marr came out months after John performed a concert in Moscow and slammed Putin's anti-gay laws across Russia.
While onstage, the Candle in the Wind singer told the crowd he was "sad" that Putin enforced a law prohibiting the "propaganda of homosexuality".
He said at the time: "In my opinion, it is inhumane and it is isolating."
Regarding why he decided to perform in Russia despite Putin's anti-gay laws, John added: "As a gay man, I can't leave them on their own without going over there and supporting them."
John's first notable performances in the Soviet Union were in 1979 when he played eight concerts during a historic tour across two cities.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.