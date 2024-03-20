BBC Faces Calls for Reporter's Firing After She Claims It's 'Clearly Not' Kate Middleton in Farm Shop Video
Viewers are demanding for a BBC reporter to be fired after she claimed the woman seen in a video at Windsor Farm Shop this past weekend was "clearly not" Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The British Broadcasting Corporation is facing calls to give Sonja McLaughlan a pink slip for her now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, about the Princess of Wales.
"Disturbing that newspapers like @thetimes are reporting this as fact," she wrote. "Headline 'Kate seen in public for the first time' when it's clearly not her. As someone said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief."
"It's so obviously not Kate," the sports presenter continued, according to The Telegraph. "But it's not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd."
Tory MP David Morris was among those who spoke out, The Sun reported, declaring that Kate should not face "ridiculous conspiracy theories" from a national broadcast worker.
"I'm bothered that you are perpetuating ridiculous claims," another naysayer wrote. "It is Catherine, it is well known that they visit that farm shop. We've always been told she will be resuming duties after Easter, that's only a few weeks away."
"Conspiracy theorists should not be doing the news. Especially not on a public supported station," a third echoed. BBC has not yet commented on the backlash.
Eyewitness Nelson Silva, the person who filmed the Windsor Farm video, said his recording was proof that Kate is doing just fine, assuring critics that he saw the royal and her husband, Prince William, with his own eyes over the weekend as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.
"What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," Silva said.
"Are they going to say I made this video? Did I put a fake Kate there? It is ridiculous," Silva declared after his phone metadata was provided to substantiate his claims. He added, "At what point will they back off and realize they have been caught up in something that is crazy?"
In recent weeks, social media sleuths have questioned the state of Kate and William's marriage, rumors of a royal affair, and her overall well-being.
The palace, however, has insisted that she is doing well and will be back to royal duties after Easter.