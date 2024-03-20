BBC Faces Calls for Reporter's Firing After She Claims It's 'Clearly Not' Kate Middleton in Farm Shop Video

Eyewitness Nelson Silva, the person who filmed the Windsor Farm video, said his recording was proof that Kate is doing just fine, assuring critics that he saw the royal and her husband, Prince William, with his own eyes over the weekend as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

"What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," Silva said.

"Are they going to say I made this video? Did I put a fake Kate there? It is ridiculous," Silva declared after his phone metadata was provided to substantiate his claims. He added, "At what point will they back off and realize they have been caught up in something that is crazy?"