EXCLUSIVE: From 'Dirty Dancing' to Career-Killing Nose Job — We Reveal What Happened to Jennifer Grey as She Makes Comeback in Oscar-Tipped Movie

Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey was tipped to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood after shooting to fame in the smash hit movie...until she had a nose job.

But following her iconic role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the 1987 movie alongside Patrick Swayze, she foolishly took her mum's advice to have a rhinoplasty in the mistaken belief that she would become more conventional-looking and would find more leading roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It backfired, however, and her career nosedived, but now she's back decades later in the Oscar-tipped movie A Real Pain and we chart her career from Dirty Dancing heartthrob to sitcom dud and her return to the top.

Grey, 64, is on record as calling the surgery the greatest mistake of her life.

"Overnight I lost my identity and my career," she said.