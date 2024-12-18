UK reporter Snake Denton explained downloading the blueprints was easier than he could ever imagine: "Within minutes of searching, I find the blueprints, an Ikea-like step-by-step guide on how to make a deadly weapon at home. It’s shocking that I was able to get my hands on these so easily."

Meanwhile, Preet Kaur Gill, the Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, tabled a ­private member’s bill about a ban in ­October after taking part in the documentary, Plastic, Printed & Deadly.

The Channel 4 doc follows follows a ­reporter as he prints parts for a FGC-9 semi-automatic weapon in the UK, before traveling to Florida, where it is still legal to make 3D-printed guns for personal use, to finish his job.