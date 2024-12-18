Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi 'Desperately Battling to Hold Family Zoo Business Together': 'She's Begging her Brother to Put it First in His Life'
The late Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin, has been "desperately battling to hold onto the family zoo business together" 17 years after the wildlife conservationist and TV personality died.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 26-year-old is "begging" her younger brother Robert Irwin to put the family business "first in his life".
Over the last year, Robert's fame has grown after taking on the hosting gig for the show, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.
As the 21-year-old rising star tests out different opportunities in Hollywood, his big sister Bindi, 26, wants his focus to remain on the family business.
A source explained: "Bindi wants Robert to be making decisions about his career that will pay off in a way of bringing attention, and people, to Australia Zoo.
"That's always her focus...conservation first, celebrity status second. And she thinks it should be his too".
Since their father's tragic death in September 2006, fans have watched his children grow up over the years.
The two have found different ways to honor their late dad and follow in his footsteps, especially Bindi, who "has always been focused on the conservation".
The insider said: "She has really resisted doing any projects that didn't have a huge focus on her life's work".
The source continued: "Robert is happy to build his profile, knowing that his popularity and status will eventually bring a focus to his work".
While trying out new gigs, Robert's "glow up" played a huge role in his new opportunities.
The source explained: "There's little doubt TV networks suddenly became interested when he started being likened to a Hemsworth brother".
As Bindi currently deals with her endometriosis diagnosis and raising her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, she is worried that her younger sibling won't be able to run the "huge undertaking" of the zoo.
The insider explained: "This is something that has caused a lot of stress between the two because she wants him to succeed, but she is also more involved in Australia Zoo".
The Irwin family all currently live on the Australia Zoo compound – just meters away from their crocodile ponds.
When Bindi married her husband, Chandler Powell, he moved into the family home.
The source added: "Her big fear would be Robert moving overseas to pursue TV and have to be a support to mom Terri while also raising a young family".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bindi is hoping to reconnect with her grandfather, Bob Irwin Snr, after a bitter family feud.
In 2021, Bindi shocked the family's loyal fans when she slammed her estranged grandfather, 85, in a Facebook post.
A friend of Bindi shared: "She's realized the bitter family feud that has seen them estranged for years has finally taken its toll on her and husband Chandler, and their daughter Grace Warrior.
"She's told her mom she wants her daughter to know her dad's dad - that she wants to mend the rift before her granddad dies, but Terri is reportedly disappointed that her daughter would even consider such a thing after so many years of silence and bad blood".