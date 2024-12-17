Your tip
Hugh Jackman 'Facing Christmas Without His Kids' As Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness is 'Fuming' Over His Romance With Sutton Foster

hugh jackman sutton foster romance wife deb angry
Source: MEGA

Furness has been 'fuming' over Jackman and Foster's new romance.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Dec. 17 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman has a tough holiday season ahead of him following the nasty split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor is "facing a Christmas without his kids" as his ex is "fuming over his romance with his former co-star, Sutton Foster.

hugh jackman sutton foster romance wife deb angry
Source: MEGA

The couple was married for 27 years before their split.

Following the couple's split in September 2023, Jackman, 56, "moved on" with his former co-star – which left his ex-wife "shocked".

While Jackman and Furness attempted to keep their split "amicable," things changed once rumors started circulating about the actor's new romance.

An insider said: "Deb and Hugh are doing everything they can to keep things amicable, but it's not easy. She feels humiliated. Deb is shocked that Hugh's already moved on.

"This brings her to the conclusion he didn't want to save their marriage, and that's what hurts the most."

hugh jackman sutton foster romance wife deb angry
Source: MEGA

Furness is 'humiliated' Jackman moved on so quick.

Due to Furness' anger, she is no longer open to the idea of Jackman spending the holidays with her and their two children, Oscar and Ava.

The source continued: "Deb isn't going to let anyone make her the victim, but it is a challenge to co-parent with Hugh right now. Any time they need to speak is fraught with tension because Hugh knows her so well."

Jackman and Foster were co-stars in the Broadway play The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Months after their show ended, Jackman filed for divorce.

In October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin.

hugh jackman sutton foster romance wife deb angry
Source: MEGA

Jackman and Foster's romance has been 'Broadway's worst-kept secret.'

According to sources, Jackman and Foster's romance has been "Broadway's worst-kept secret."

An insider previously told Us Weekly: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."

Prior to the actor's shocking split with his wife, he used to "get angry" when Furness would "joke about him leaving her for a younger woman, so there's a lot of complicated emotions."

Even though Jackman and Foster are "really happy together," the duo has put making their romance public because of his "fear of hurting Deb even more."

hugh jackman sutton foster romance wife deb angry
Source: MEGA

Co-parenting has been 'tough' for the exes after their split.

The source added: "Hugh is worried because he wants to pursue his relationship with Sutton without any ill will. He hopes Deb can find someone to make her happy.

"She deserves to be the number one priority in her man's life, and with his crazy career, that's something Hugh could never do."

At the time of their split, Jackman and Furness released a joint statement announcing their separation.

The former couple said: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

