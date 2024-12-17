EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Dressing Head-to-Toe in Black as She's 'Mourning' Single Life — As She Finally Admits She's 'So Lonely' After Brad Pitt Split
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has confessed to feeling lonely as the 20th anniversary of her falling in love with Brad Pitt looms on the horizon.
And the movie favorite has taken to wearing all black as she "mourns" the creeping solitude that is encasing her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress said in a candid interview that she identified the loneliness suffered by singing legend Maria Callas, whom she plays in her latest movie: "I have my children I love but as an adult, I'm often alone. I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has.
"I also haven't quite figured out how to live life in a way where I'm on my own. Maybe a lot of artists feel that we're in an open space as a person.
"We don't quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes."
She has six children and three marriages under her belt but revealed she struggles to live life on her own eight years on from her infamous and messy split from Pitt, 60, which is set to play out still further in a court showdown in 2025.
Speaking at an upmarket hotel in London, the 49-year-old actress reflected on her need for companionship ahead of the release of her new biopic, Maria.
Last week she told Variety magazine that the film was like "therapy" for her and that she had "lost her voice" after her mother Marcheline Bertrand died in 2007 and "someone hurt me".
Her latest comments suggesting a rumored relationship with Brit rapper Akala, 41, has already cooled.
Jolie went further than that in London's Soho saying that she felt all of Maria's emotional turmoil while acting.
She says: "When I'm up there crying, that's my pain, that's my grief."
The end of her marriage to Pitt has been a painful one, with the pair trading barbs via lawyers and sources, especially in their ongoing dispute over their French vineyard, and access to their kids,
The couple's attitude to new relationships has markedly differed since their romance, which lasted more than a decade, came to a bitter end following a bust-up on a flight in 2016.
While Pitt has been seen with a string of beautiful women and appears to have settled down with businesswoman Ines de Ramon, his ex has not been pictured arm-in-arm with a new man.
Instead, Jolie is said to have devoted her time to bringing up her large brood.
This is the longest spell in the Tomb Raider star's life without a significant other, having gone from ending her 18-month marriage to first husband Jonny Lee Miller, with their divorce finalized in 1999, to marrying her next one, Billy Bob Thornton, one year later.
That lasted until 2003, and two years later she started dating Pitt after they met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith.
She has also taken a step back from her career to look after her kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.
Jolie will be even more open to scrutiny in the new year, when her multi-million dollar court battle with Pitt over ownership of the Chateau Miraval vineyard finally goes to trial.
While she might feel "alone," unlike Pitt, she does have her children by her side.
She was seen in Paris this month with Pax and Zahara who visited while she was filming her next movie Stitches.
Recently she worked with Vivienne on a Broadway stage musical and last month she attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles with Knox.
Pitt, on the other hand, is said to rarely see his older children and Pax called the heartthrob a "world-class a**hole" in a social media post.