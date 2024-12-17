EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Dressing Head-to-Toe in Black as She's 'Mourning' Single Life — As She Finally Admits She's 'So Lonely' After Brad Pitt Split

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has confessed to feeling lonely as the 20th anniversary of her falling in love with Brad Pitt looms on the horizon.

And the movie favorite has taken to wearing all black as she "mourns" the creeping solitude that is encasing her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress said in a candid interview that she identified the loneliness suffered by singing legend Maria Callas, whom she plays in her latest movie: "I have my children I love but as an adult, I'm often alone. I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has.

"I also haven't quite figured out how to live life in a way where I'm on my own. Maybe a lot of artists feel that we're in an open space as a person.

"We don't quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes."