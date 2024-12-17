Inside Brad Pitt's Battle to Win Back Kids From Angelina Jolie After 'Violent' Argument On Private Plane – 'He’s Never Given Up Despite Years of Fighting'

A source confirmed: "Since the split eight years ago, his relationship with his kids has never recovered. It's been a very hard road, but Brad is not giving up on his fight – he wants to save his family."

With the holidays now here, Pitt is "praying for a Christmas miracle", said the insider.

They added: "He's continued to reach out to the children" – Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne,16 – "to let them know he loves them. He can't stop hoping this could be the year they come around."

The Once Upon a Hollywood star has been patient for more than eight years.

The insider recalled: "After Brad and Angelina split, he gave the children some time and tried to prove to them that he'd worked on himself. He went to therapy on his own, quit drinking and slowly tried to make amends."