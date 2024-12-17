EXCLUSIVE: Frail Elton John, 77, 'Planning to be Buried in Private Mausoleum on Grounds of $5.3M Mansion' — Just Like His Pal Princess Diana
Dying Elton John is planning to build himself a giant mausoleum on the grounds of his $5.3m mansion so he can lie in state just like former pal Princess Diana.
The superstar, who sang Candle in the Wind at the tragic royal's funeral, wants a tomb at his country estate where his sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, plus husband David Furnish, 61, can visit in private, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 aged 36, is buried at the Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England.
Her gravesite is located on an island within the Round Oval Lake at the stately home.
And the Rocket Man crooner wants his own mausoleum attached to the church that was already part of his country estate when he bought the pile called Woodside near Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, 40 years ago.
A source told us: "Elton doesn't want to be laid to rest in the local cemetery because he knows he doesn't have much time left and so his sons will still be pretty young when he dies so he's planning for his final resting place to be at Woodside.
"He doesn't want David and the boys to have to visit a public facility because that would also be a place of pilgrimage for fans. He wants to be somewhere away from prying eyes just like Princess Diana."
The grand house, sitting on 27 acres of land, was built for the surgeon of King Henry VIII and is located just minutes from the castle.
The generous outdoor space, which features Renaissance-style gardens, a Roman terrace and a secret garden, no doubt came in handy when John would host his iconic White Tie & Tiara parties in support of his Aids Foundation organization.
And John has already prepared his own epitaph.
The singer has penned a heart-breaking five-word inscription for his headstone.
He has spoken about his mortality after enduring several health scares this year, including losing his vision due to illness.
During an interview, John confessed: "On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, 'He was a great dad.'"
This wasn't the first time John has opened up about how he wished to be remembered.
In the Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late – which was co-produced by Furnish and filmmaker R. J. Cutler – sobering footage captured him reflecting on his life as a father as he discussed the major milestones he'll likely miss in his young sons' lives.
He said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.
"Not so much David, but me... (My sons) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."
We told last week how he cries daily for the years his monster addictions to drugs and booze have slashed from his life.
The I'm Still Standing star has told pals he "wishes he'd never taken cocaine" after it led to a 20-year addiction to the drug.
A showbiz source told us: "Elton wishes he could have those years back and wishes he'd never taken cocaine all those years ago.
"The drugs and booze have ravaged his body and he knows they've taken years from his life and those are years he could have spent with his sons and husband. He sheds tears for his poor choices each day."