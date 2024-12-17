EXCLUSIVE: Controversy-Baiting Madonna 'Hammered with Death Threats' Over 'Unethical' AI Picture of Her Posing With Pope

Pop diva Madonna has been hit with a slew of death threats by hardline Christian cranks over her controversial "hanging out with the Pope" pictures.

Her stunt has gone badly with devout Roman Catholics who have issued chilling vows to kill the star, who already claims to have been excommunicated from the church three times.

One nut penned on X: "She's gone too far this time. This woman needs taking out. Francis is God's envoy on earth and not a figure of fun."