EXCLUSIVE: Porn Star Amia Miley Issues Shock Claim She Was Having Affair With Megan Fox's Ex Machine Gun Kelly — And Says Rapper Drank her PEE During Sex
Porn star Amia Miley has claimed that wild rapper Machine Gun Kelly drank mouthfuls of her urine after begging her to perform the disgusting sex kink.
Now showbiz insiders are speculating whether his unusual sexual appetites plus allegations he was cheating ended his four-year relationship with pregnant Hollywood star Megan Fox, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One source told us: "MGK can be off-the-scale in his desires and what he does for kicks. He's one wild guy and Megan had clearly reached a point where she couldn't take anymore. Maybe that's something she was asked to perform as well and just gave the whole scenario a hard pass and wanted out."
The pornstar told the Inside OnlyFans podcast: "H'e'd be perfect for OnlyFans if he wasn't so emotionally unstable. I mean, he drank my pee.
"I don't know what we were doing, but we, like, got to his house and he was like, 'Go in the shower'. And I'm like, 'No, I don't need a shower'. And then I don't know, I did and he held out his hand and he's like 'Okay, now pee'."
The giggling adult industry star then demonstrated how he cupped his hands and began lapping up her urine, adding: "Then he started going like this into his mouth.
"It probably tasted gross, like alcohol and, you know, like the dehydrated orange, gross. Yeah, that was definitely how I'd imagine my pee. I mean, he never did it again after that one day."
Miley, 33, revealed how she dated MGK for a few weeks around seven years ago but they drifted apart due to his erratic personality but said they hooked up a few years later.
The content creator added: "We reconnected a few years ago. I think there might have been a little Megan overlap, and he was still like, yeah, a special personality."
She also revealed how they met for coffee in LA on their first date after he slid into her social media DMs and wanted to buy her a puppy.
The pin-up added: "We're just like walking past stories. He's like, 'Do you want to get laser hair removal?' And I'm like, 'no'. He's like, 'Do you want to get a puppy?'"
Fox dumped Kelly after discovering text messages from other women on his phone, according to claims.
The Transformers star, 38, swiftly ended their relationship, despite intending to settle down with the singer and being pregnant with his baby.
An insider said: "When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone.
"She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done."
Fox always had trust issues with MGK, real name Colson Baker, "because of his past behavior" but she felt he had become more responsible with age.
Despite having their "ups and downs", Fox was willing to forget past demeanors and wanted to "rebuild her trust with Colson", 34, and was excited to grow their family together," according to the insider.
However, after discovering the text messages, she's changed tack.
The insider added: "Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life."
The on-off couple broke up over Thanksgiving weekend while in Vail, Colo.
The pair's split happened just two weeks after the actress announced she was expecting her fourth child, and her first with MGK.