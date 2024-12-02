Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Using New Baby' to Try and 'Desperately Cling On To Crumbling Relationship'

Insiders say Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'using their baby' as a way to 'cling on to their crumbling relationship'.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebrity couple, who revealed they are expecting their first child together last month, could be using the pregnancy as a "desperate means" of staying together amid a rocky few years.

The celebrity couple could be using their pregnancy as a way to stay together.

The Jennifer's Body actress, 38, revealed last year she'd suffered a miscarriage and shared her recent happy news with an Instagram picture of her black-painted baby bump and a positive pregnancy test.

An insider revealed: "There's a feeling that this pregnancy is really a desperate means of hanging on to each other."

Fox revealed in November she and the rapper are expecting their first child together.

A source added the couple's relationship has since been on and off "more times than a light bulb", specifically thanks to his erratic behavior – including the time he smashed a champagne glass into his face during an NYC concert in 2022.

In March 2024, Fox confirmed she and Kelly called off their engagement some time in 2023. The two officially began dating in 2020, and MGK proposed to the blue-eyed beauty in January 2022.

The insider noted that while Fox called off their short engagement last year, the Bloody Valentine singer returned "promising her a quieter life."

He previously spoke about his battle with depression and the "really, really, really dark" day in July 2020 when the phone call with Fox took place.

Prior to suffering the miscarriage , Fox supported Kelly as he struggled with his mental health, including a suicide attempt while he was on the phone with her.

He recalled: "I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."

The rapper said he "just f---ing snapped", adding: "I called Megan. I was like, 'You aren't here for me'. I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her.

"Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."