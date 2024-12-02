Your tip
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Using New Baby' to Try and 'Desperately Cling On To Crumbling Relationship'

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'using their baby' as a way to 'cling on to their crumbling relationship'.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's baby may just be a "Band-Aid" for their crumbling relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebrity couple, who revealed they are expecting their first child together last month, could be using the pregnancy as a "desperate means" of staying together amid a rocky few years.

megan fox mgk
Source: MEGA

The celebrity couple could be using their pregnancy as a way to stay together.

An insider revealed: "There's a feeling that this pregnancy is really a desperate means of hanging on to each other."

The Jennifer's Body actress, 38, revealed last year she'd suffered a miscarriage and shared her recent happy news with an Instagram picture of her black-painted baby bump and a positive pregnancy test.

She wrote: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

mgk megan fox
Source: MEGA

Fox revealed in November she and the rapper are expecting their first child together.

Fox is already a mother to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

MGK shares his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

In March 2024, Fox confirmed she and Kelly called off their engagement some time in 2023. The two officially began dating in 2020, and MGK proposed to the blue-eyed beauty in January 2022.

A source added the couple's relationship has since been on and off "more times than a light bulb", specifically thanks to his erratic behavior – including the time he smashed a champagne glass into his face during an NYC concert in 2022.

The insider noted that while Fox called off their short engagement last year, the Bloody Valentine singer returned "promising her a quieter life."

They added: "Everyone’s hoping MGK has the maturity to handle what’s coming next."

mgk sobriety saved relationship with megan fox
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly's decision to enter rehab saved his relationship with Fox.

Prior to suffering the miscarriage, Fox supported Kelly as he struggled with his mental health, including a suicide attempt while he was on the phone with her.

He previously spoke about his battle with depression and the "really, really, really dark" day in July 2020 when the phone call with Fox took place.

He recalled: "I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."

The rapper said he "just f---ing snapped", adding: "I called Megan. I was like, 'You aren't here for me'. I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her.

"Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

Kelly ultimately said the incident – along with Fox and his daughter – made him realize he needed help.

After their 2022 engagement, the couple briefly went their separate ways to work on themselves and their relationship issues, including cheating rumors in 2023.

They eventually rekindled their romance, with one source revealing: "They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship.

"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever."

megan fox party
Source: MEGA

A source said Fox and Kelly were able to heal their relationship after spending some time apart.

An insider also said MGK's secret decision to get sober and go to rehab also saved his relationship with the Transformers star.

They said: "She wasn't going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way. He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change."

In August, MGK revealed he made the quiet decision to check himself into rehab in 2023, saying he "didn't tell anybody outside of the people closest to him".

He added: "That was the first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

