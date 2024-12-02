My Chemical Romance Break Silence After Grisly Discovery of 'Badly Decomposed' Body of Tormented 44-Year-Old Drummer Bob Bryar
My Chemical Romance have spoken out following the shocking death of their former drummer Bob Bryar.
The 44-year-old musician was found dead inside his Tennessee home last Tuesday, after he was last seen alive just weeks earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A spokesperson for the group shared: "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing."
The circumstances surrounding Bryar's have yet to be determined, as authorities discovered his body in a state of decomposition. According to authorities, there is no sign of foul play, as all of the drummer's weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched.
Following Bryar's discovery, Animal Control removed two dogs from the home.
Bryar, previously a sound technician for fellow rock band The Used, was My Chemical Romance's longest-tenured drummer, joining the group in 2004 after replacing original drummer Matt Pelissier.
He said in a 2016 interview: "I left a very good touring gig where I was tour managing and doing sound. I left that job to join a band that was filthy, had shitty gear, a smashed-up, smoking, death-trap van and was poor. They smelled bad, too."
Bryar added: "I was so happy to receive the offer. Long before we recorded ‘Welcome to the Black Parade,’ I knew that [MCR] were special and I wanted in. I wanted to help evolve the band and be able to shred with them every night."
Bryar walked away from My Chemical Romance in 2010.
The band stated at the time: "This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same.”
My Chemical Romance replaced Bryar from with Jarrod Alexander from 2011 to 2013. Alexander also joined the band for their 2022 reunion tour after they disbanded in 2013.
Following his exit from My Chemical Romance, Bryar toured behind the scenes with numerous bands and also became involved in dog rescue charities and sanctuaries.
Four years after his drumming days for the rock band were over, Bryar quit the music industry and pursued a career in real estate.
Bryar's death comes seven years after the suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, whom he strongly admired.
In one of his final social media posts, Bryar paid tribute to Bennington and showed his support for Emily Armstrong, the new lead singer of Linkin Park. He commended Armstrong for keeping the legacy of the band's late singer alive through her music, stating she is "making Chester proud".
Last month, My Chemical Romance, who are known for hits including Welcome to the Black Parade and I'm Not Okay (I Promise), announced their Long Live 10-city tour beginning in July 2025.
Bryar was not scheduled to drum for the band in any of the upcoming shows.
