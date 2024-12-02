Taylor Swift's Outraged Fans Share Theories Over Why Boyfriend Travis Kelce Was 'Whitewashed' from 'Eras Tour' Book
Taylor Swift’s outraged fans have shared their theories over why the pop singer snubbed boyfriend Travis Kelce from her Eras Tour book.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the "Bad Blood" singer released the book on November 30 and fans were quick to notice that her hunky NFL player boyfriend was missing despite dating for over a year.
Swift fans took to social media shortly after the book was released to discuss the noticeable snub of Kelce, 35, due to the very shocking appearance he made during the tour.
The Kansas City Chief's player made a surprise guest appearance before Swift's performance on “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during one of her London shows at Wembley Stadium back in June.
During the quick cameo, Kelce lifted his girlfriend off the floor and carried her to a couch on stage before fanning her.
One fan wrote on X: “I’m surprised Travis’ performance on stage is not in the book unless it happened too late."
A second fan defended the snub and said: "Maybe because it's the Eras Tour book and not the tale of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance."
A third penned: "Now why would Travis Kelce be in a Taylor swift Eras Tour book even if they were still pulling photos up until London [night 3] it’s not his tour. He’s not the one spending months practicing and then 2 years performing."
Another loyal Swift fan wrote: "I am seeing people disappointed with the fact that Travis is not in the Eras Tour … now why [the f---] would Travis Kelce make an appearance in the Eras Tour book please [be f------ for real] I can’t with ya'll."
In addition to snubbing Kelce from any photos, Swift reportedly did not include the subtle nods to her boyfriend — such as his archer pose she does during the song she wrote about their romance, “So High School".
The hit track is off Swift's newest album which she released in April 2024 — “The Tortured Poets Department”.
In the book, Swift explained the reason why she added songs from the newly released album midway through the massive tour and called it “an exciting challenge to try to improve upon a show [she] already loved.”
She wrote in the book: “Thankfully, I’m surrounded by my incredible crew, band, singers and dancers who all matched my dedication to the massive scale and challenges of this show.”
The eleventh studio album for Swift also features songs about her very public split with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after dating for six years.
Swift and Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023 and made their romance public after she attended one of his home football games that September alongside his family and friends.
Since then, the couple has been very public about their romance as they both support each other's careers.
In the book that flew off the shelf in hours, Swift shared over 500 images, including never-before-seen performance photos, from every era during the worldwide tour.
Fans can also get a glimpse at rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes snaps of instruments and costumes.
