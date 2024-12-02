Taylor Swift's Outraged Fans Share Theories Over Why Boyfriend Travis Kelce Was 'Whitewashed' from 'Eras Tour' Book

Swift fans took to social media shortly after the book was released to discuss the noticeable snub of Kelce, 35, due to the very shocking appearance he made during the tour.

The Kansas City Chief's player made a surprise guest appearance before Swift's performance on “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during one of her London shows at Wembley Stadium back in June.

During the quick cameo, Kelce lifted his girlfriend off the floor and carried her to a couch on stage before fanning her.