Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Spent 'Special' Thanksgiving Together for First Time After Rumors They Wanted to Use Holiday to Announce Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent a very 'special' Thanksgiving together with their families.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked a major milestone in their relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mega pop star and the three-time Super Bowl winner spent a "special" Thanksgiving holiday together with their families for the first time, after rumors swirled they were planning on using the holiday season to announce their engagement.

Swift, 34, along with her mom Andrea and father Scott reportedly hosted Kelce, 35, and his family at their home in Nashville for a festive feast.

While Andrew and Scott Swift have frequently been seen mingling with Kelce, celebrities, and fans while traveling with their daughter on her global Eras Tour, the pop star's parents have recently been seen hanging out with the Kelce family at the Kansas City Chiefs star's NFL games.

They continued to combine families for the recent Thanksgiving holiday, too.

According to a source: "Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families" in Nashville, which the insider said was a "very festive and special" gathering."

taylor swift and travis kelce spend thanksgiving together with families
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the holiday was 'very festive and special' for the love birds and their families.

The insider added: "It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together. Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year."

Kelce's brother and New Heights podcast co-host Jason, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles, was said to be in attendance along with his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters – Wyatt, five; Elliotte, three; and Bennett, one.

Donna Kelce, Scott and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Family time continued for the Swifts and Kelces at the Chiefs star's game the day after Thanksgiving.

Taylor Swift

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Last month, Kelce's mom Donna suggested Swift would be too "busy" wrapping up her tour to spend Thanksgiving with her family during an appearance on the Today show.

When asked if she would be expecting to see her rumored future daughter-in-law for the holidays, Donna said: "I don't think so.

"She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Donna added her family's holiday plans were centered around Kelce's football schedule and she planned to attend his game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City the day after Thanksgiving.

taylor swift travis kelces days numbered
Source: MEGA

Kelce made a surprise appearance during the tour in June.

Swift ended up attending the game with Donna – and wore a special "87" necklace adorned with diamonds as a tribute to her Lover's jersey number.

Meanwhile, insiders claimed Swift and Kelce were planning on spending many more holidays together as they were allegedly using the season to plan their engagement announcement.

An insider told us: "This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married.

"They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together."

This isn't the first time since Swift and Kelce's whirlwind romance began that they've sparked engagement rumors.

Fans were sent into a frenzy when the pair were spotted in Italy touring potential vacation homes together over the summer while the singer took a break from the European leg of her massively successful tour.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

