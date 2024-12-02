How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Spent 'Special' Thanksgiving Together for First Time After Rumors They Wanted to Use Holiday to Announce Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked a major milestone in their relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mega pop star and the three-time Super Bowl winner spent a "special" Thanksgiving holiday together with their families for the first time, after rumors swirled they were planning on using the holiday season to announce their engagement.

Swift, 34, along with her mom Andrea and father Scott reportedly hosted Kelce, 35, and his family at their home in Nashville for a festive feast.