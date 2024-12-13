Megan Fox Break-Up War! Actress' Ex Machine Gun Kelly Issued With Brutal Takedown From her Former Husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox's on-again, off-again fiance Machine Gun Kelly has been issued a brutal warning from her ex-husband and father of her three children, Brian Austin Green. RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the pregnant actress and musician's nasty split that stemmed from her finding material on his phone during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Source: MEGA The actor was shocked to hear the news of the split.

While grabbing a cup of coffee, Green, 51, was caught off-guard when he learned that his ex-wife split with her long-term partner only weeks after the two announced they are expecting their first child together. The actor admitted: "I didn't even know...I had no idea." After being informed that the split had something to do with Fox finding something on MGK's phone, he asked: "How old is he? He's in his 30s, isn't he?"

Green claimed he has no knowledge of any infidelity occurring in Fox, 38, and MGK's rocky romance. The actor admitted he considers MGK, 34, "a little too old" for this behavior and added: "But in your 30s? Like, I don't know, grow up."

Source: MEGA The rapper and actress have been on and off again during their five-year relationship.

Despite ending their marriage after ten years together, the actor still wishes his ex-wife the best and wants "the best outcome" for the couple. Green added: "That's a shame...I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

Still in shock, the actor continued: "If that's the case...and I don't know the facts of it...but if that's the case, it's a tragic situation, and I wouldn't wish that on anybody." Green and Fox share three children together — sons Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, eight. They started dating back in 2004, when Green was 30 and Fox was 18.

Source: MEGA Green called the split 'tragic.'

Before Fox and MGK's sudden split, RadarOnline.com reported that the two could have been using the pregnancy as a "desperate means" of staying together. An insider revealed: "There's a feeling that this pregnancy is really a desperate means of hanging on to each other." The actress, who suffered a miscarriage last year, revealed the baby news on Instagram with a picture of her black-painted baby bump and a positive pregnancy test. She wrote: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

In March 2024, Fox confirmed she and Kelly called off their engagement for some time in 2023. The couple started dating in 2020, and MGK proposed in January 2022. A source added the couple's relationship has since been on and off "more times than a light bulb" due to his erratic behavior.

Source: MEGA The couple just announced they are expecting their first baby together.