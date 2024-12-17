Your tip
More Family Heartache for Angelina Jolie as Her Most 'Private' Child Shiloh Moves Out: 'She's Quickly Losing Her Kids One by One'

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA

Shiloh is gaining her independence, dropping her father's last name earlier this year.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is losing one of her kids as her nasty battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues on.

Jolie's 18-year-old child Shiloh is preparing to officially kick off her life as an adult by moving out of her mom's house and the actress can't handle it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

brad pitt blindsided shiloh jolie no heads up before name change
Source: MEGA

Jolie can't handle the thought of her child Shiloh moving out of her home.

A source close to the family said: "It's all happening so quickly. One by one, her kids are moving out and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it's just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with."

The Maria star is also concerned Shiloh might be moving in with her dance friends, not allowing the teen to get much-needed security.

angelina jolie admits shes lonely after brad pitt split
Source: MEGA

'It's just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with', a source explained.

The insider explained: "It's especially nerve-racking for Ange to send Shiloh into the world because she wants to pursue dance and it's not a traditional career path.

"She wants to live with friends while she studies dance, which means she won't be on a university campus with all the protections that come with living in a dorm."

While Jolie, 49, is "proud" of Shiloh and "would never hold her back from her dreams", the source added it "still won't be easy for her to let go".

The movie star, who moved out of her family home at just 16 years old, should not be surprised Shiloh wants to be free at such a young age.

An insider said: "Angelina sees a lot of herself in Shiloh, who can be quite a free spirit, so the idea of her being out on her own in the world is pretty terrifying. She just can't help but worry about what sort of trouble she could get into."

Shiloh has made it clear how ready she is to be independent, even dropping her estranged father's last name earlier this year.

brad pitt desperate to spend holiday with estranged kids
Source: MEGA

Shiloh dropped her estranged father Brad Pitt's last name earlier this year.

A judge approved Shiloh's request to go from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie as the Fight Club star has "virtually no contact" with his older children.

Shiloh's name-change left Pitt "feeling hurt" – and he blamed Jolie for their rift, a previous source said.

The insider added: "They used to have a good relationship but that's in the past and it breaks his heart. Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him. He feels like Angelina knows exactly what she's doing."

Jolie and Pitt, who have been at each other's throats since officially parting ways in 2019, share Shiloh, Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne,16.

Despite his kids' apparent attempts at distancing themselves from their father, sources claimed Pitt feels Christmas and his upcoming December 18 birthday "won’t be the same" if he's not able to spend one-on-one time with them.

Insiders revealed: "Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month."

angelina jolie brad pitt daughter shiloh dancing video
Source: MEGA

Pitt's children have stayed away from the 'Fight Club' star despite public appearances with their mom.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been doing all he can for his children to allow him back into their lives, as another source said: "His behavior and the divorce caused so much pain for everyone. He's still working to heal that. He's just worried time is running out."

