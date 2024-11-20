Tom Cruise 'Sneaks' Back to UK Bolthole in English Countryside After Rumors He Was Dating One-Armed Star In Britain
Hollywood legend Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest stars in the world — but just like the rest of us, he likes a bit of peace and quiet from time to time.
And he finds it at a bolthole in the English countryside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The star, 62, has just returned to his latest favorite spot after a spell at his apartment in Miami to fuel rumors he is dating one-armed music star Victoria Chanel, 26.
He's now kicking back in a timber-framed pile in a leafy enclave in the county of Kent.
A source revealed: "Tom is back in the UK after a few weeks in the States and he's sure to be looking up Victoria. They were inseparable over the summer and though she denied they were an item, everything else pointed to the fact that they were dating."
The celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist has faced feverish speculation after she was spotted with the actor at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK in the summer where she duetted with Coldplay.
She was also seen with the actor when the pair met Bruce Springsteen at a show in London leading to further speculation that they were romancing.
His UK house, in a quiet gated community of super-rich residents, is set in 140 acres of stunning rural parkland near Biggin Hill airport — handy for quick access to Tom’s private jet and helicopter.
He and his neighbors can enjoy access to lakes and woods, while homes in the complex feature swimming pools, tennis courts, gymnasiums and bars and can change hands for £10 million or more.
And though he was once intensely reclusive, Tom now appears increasingly happy to be seen settling into his new British lifestyle for the past several years as he filmed the Mission Impossible flicks in the UK.
He has attended major events including England soccer matches with pal David Beckham and tennis at the Wimbledon Championships.
In the past, he has chosen to spend his summer holiday on the UK's Cornish coast, mooring his superyacht near the picturesque towns of St Ives and Penzance, where he is understood to have enjoyed time paddleboarding and checking out the scenery.
The actor has long had a love affair with England and even owned a six-bedroom property in East Grinstead, West Sussex, before selling it in 2016 to Australian singer Peter Andre.
His mega earnings have allowed him to invest in beautiful and grand homes. In 1984, just a year after his breakthrough role in Risky Business, he purchased a 2,200-square-foot apartment in the American Felt Building in New York’s East Village.
He held onto the apartment for nearly three decades, eventually selling it in 2013. The spacious two-bedroom pad featured high ceilings and even had a custom-built gym – perfect for the actor’s high-energy lifestyle.
One of Tom’s most iconic properties, however, was his Colorado mountain retreat in Telluride.
Nestled on a sprawling 320-acre plot, Tom’s 10,000-square-foot mansion was completed in 1994 and boasted a four-bedroom main house, a separate guest house, and luxurious outdoor features like a golf course, a motocross track, and an in-ground trampoline.
It was the ultimate hideaway, allowing Tom to escape the frenzy of Hollywood for peaceful days in the Rockies. He eventually sold the property in 2021 for $39.4 million.
