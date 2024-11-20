Tom Cruise 'Sneaks' Back to UK Bolthole in English Countryside After Rumors He Was Dating One-Armed Star In Britain

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest stars in the world — but just like the rest of us, he likes a bit of peace and quiet from time to time.

And he finds it at a bolthole in the English countryside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The star, 62, has just returned to his latest favorite spot after a spell at his apartment in Miami to fuel rumors he is dating one-armed music star Victoria Chanel, 26.

He's now kicking back in a timber-framed pile in a leafy enclave in the county of Kent.