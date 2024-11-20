a look at the laws for igaming and gambling in new zealand

In the last decade of the 20th century, the internet became a household phenomenon. Gone were the days when the internet was a mystery. Then, it became just another commodity. As the years past, the internet became much more available, to a point that, nowadays, anyone can afford an internet connection, and can access the world wide web using a smartphone, PC, tablet, or other electronic devices. The availability of the internet has led to an increase in online markets, one of which is iGaming.

The growing popularity of online gambling has led many to ask questions regarding legality. Namely, are online casinos legal in the country where they live? In this article, we are going to look at the laws and regulations that relate to online gambling and casinos in New Zealand, and talk about what could change in the future. So, without further ado, let us explore how the New Zealand government has decided to deal with online and land-based gambling.

iGaming is a sort of catch-all term, which most people use to describe the online gambling industry. Often, under the label of iGaming are included online pokies, blackjack, roulette, poker, bingo, and even online lotteries. Some have even claimed that sports betting should be considered after iGaming, though many argue that those are two distinct industries. Regardless, those most familiar when it comes to casino websites are the ones most likely to have heard the term iGaming

As of the writing of this article, gambling is prohibited in New Zealand, unless it is authorized by the Gambling Act 2003 bill. The Gambling Act 2003 was a legislature passed in 2003, the purpose of which was to control the growth of gambling, prevent or minimize harm, authorize some forms of gambling and prohibit others, facilitate a responsible industry, and more. The act has been, by and large, successful, however, it is worth noting that it is not fully comprehensive, and hardly reflects the gambling industry today. While New Zealand official have done their best to augment and update the law, many have called into question just how relevant the Act is by today’s standards.

For example, the Gambling Act of 2003 does not refer to offshore casinos or online gambling. However, as things stand, it doesn’t really need to, as the New Zealand government has made it clear that remote interactive gambling is prohibited under New Zealand law. Under this definition, anyone who participates in an online game where they must pay to be a part of, and there is a reward, monetary or otherwise, is breaking New Zealand law. Despite the strict rule, there are some exceptions. For example, lotteries conducted by the state of New Zealand are exempt from the rule.