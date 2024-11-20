Career-Driven Demi Moore’s Family Beg Her to Stop Working and Come Home as Her Dying Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis 'Needs Her'
Demi Moore may be in the middle of a career upswing thanks to her performance in this year's The Substance, which has led to her jam-packed schedule, but her family now wants her to come home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old's increase in projects has left the three daughters she shares with her ex Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, upset.
A family insider claimed: "They're worried Demi is working too much and want her home with them and Bruce. It's not like Demi needs the money."
Rumer's one-year-old daughter, Louetta, is also being impacted by Moore's absence.
Meanwhile, Willis' dementia diagnoses was a reawakening for his ex-wife according to the source: "The whole sad situation has given Demi a fright so she is determine to make the most of Hollywood's renewed interest in her... because who knows how long it will last.
"When Demi isn't off filming, she's been busy doing promotional appearances around the world. She is really proud of all the work she's done this year, and wants to make sure that it gets seen.
Moore has been promoting The Substance and her new TV series Landman, the latter which also stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter. Film pundits, however, believe the star's work on The Substance may nab her her first Academy Award nomination.
The source shared: "Demi knows she's made a few career missteps. Now that she's been taken serious as an actress, she is desperate to strike while the iron is hot.
"Being nominated for an Oscar has always been on her bucket list and she's finally in with a real shot. She's more than happy to go to every screening and panel discussion if it will help get her name on the final ballot."
However, despite her good fortune, Moore is being reminded by her ex Willis not to forget what is most important.
An insider explained: "Bruce still has moments of clarity, often triggered by music. He's told Demi not to give up on love. Bruce wants to leave this world with his loved ones in a good place.
"He knows Demi well enough to see that, while her career is on the rise, she is also lonely as hell."
On October 13, while accepting the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, Moore opened up on Willis and his struggles.
She said: "The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is.
"But for where he's at, he is stable."
Moore also spoke about the advice she's given her adult daughters, and added: "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.
"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."
The Hollywood star added she visited Willis "two days" prior with her granddaughter Louetta, as she's dedicated to "being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it".
