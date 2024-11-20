Career-Driven Demi Moore’s Family Beg Her to Stop Working and Come Home as Her Dying Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis 'Needs Her'

A family insider claimed: "They're worried Demi is working too much and want her home with them and Bruce. It's not like Demi needs the money."

Rumer's one-year-old daughter, Louetta, is also being impacted by Moore's absence.

Meanwhile, Willis' dementia diagnoses was a reawakening for his ex-wife according to the source: "The whole sad situation has given Demi a fright so she is determine to make the most of Hollywood's renewed interest in her... because who knows how long it will last.

"When Demi isn't off filming, she's been busy doing promotional appearances around the world. She is really proud of all the work she's done this year, and wants to make sure that it gets seen.