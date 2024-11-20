Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Demi Moore

Career-Driven Demi Moore’s Family Beg Her to Stop Working and Come Home as Her Dying Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis 'Needs Her'

Split photo of Demi Moore, Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Moore's performance in 'The Substance' has led to Oscar buzz and a busy schedule.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Demi Moore may be in the middle of a career upswing thanks to her performance in this year's The Substance, which has led to her jam-packed schedule, but her family now wants her to come home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old's increase in projects has left the three daughters she shares with her ex Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, upset.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore daughters rumer scout tallulah pp
Source: MEGA

Moore's daughter are said to want their famous mother to stop working so much.

Article continues below advertisement

A family insider claimed: "They're worried Demi is working too much and want her home with them and Bruce. It's not like Demi needs the money."

Rumer's one-year-old daughter, Louetta, is also being impacted by Moore's absence.

Meanwhile, Willis' dementia diagnoses was a reawakening for his ex-wife according to the source: "The whole sad situation has given Demi a fright so she is determine to make the most of Hollywood's renewed interest in her... because who knows how long it will last.

"When Demi isn't off filming, she's been busy doing promotional appearances around the world. She is really proud of all the work she's done this year, and wants to make sure that it gets seen.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore family beg her to stop working as dying bruce willis needs her
Source: MEGA

Moore's career is on the upswing thanks to her performance in 'The Substance'.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore has been promoting The Substance and her new TV series Landman, the latter which also stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter. Film pundits, however, believe the star's work on The Substance may nab her her first Academy Award nomination.

The source shared: "Demi knows she's made a few career missteps. Now that she's been taken serious as an actress, she is desperate to strike while the iron is hot.

"Being nominated for an Oscar has always been on her bucket list and she's finally in with a real shot. She's more than happy to go to every screening and panel discussion if it will help get her name on the final ballot."

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore the substance mubi
Source: MUBI

Some believe the 62-year-old will nab an Oscar nomination for her performance.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

However, despite her good fortune, Moore is being reminded by her ex Willis not to forget what is most important.

An insider explained: "Bruce still has moments of clarity, often triggered by music. He's told Demi not to give up on love. Bruce wants to leave this world with his loved ones in a good place.

"He knows Demi well enough to see that, while her career is on the rise, she is also lonely as hell."

Article continues below advertisement

On October 13, while accepting the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, Moore opened up on Willis and his struggles.

She said: "The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is.

"But for where he's at, he is stable."

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis sad last days pictures raise fears dementia battle
Source: MEGA

Moore's ex Willis is struggling with his health after a dementia diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore also spoke about the advice she's given her adult daughters, and added: "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

The Hollywood star added she visited Willis "two days" prior with her granddaughter Louetta, as she's dedicated to "being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.