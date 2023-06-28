Killer Mom Susan Smith Begs for Family's Help to Get Her Out of Prison for 1995 Murders
Convicted murderer Susan Smith begged for her family's help in getting her out of prison, RadarOnline.com has learned. Smith was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the murders of her two sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months.
The killer mother-of-two's 30-year parole date was set for 2024 — and with a year left until her first probation hearing, Smith urgently needs her loved one's assistance if she wants a shot at freedom.
In October 1994, Smith's story captivated the nation after she contacted local South Carolina police and reported that she had been carjacked by a Black man — and her two sons were taken along with her vehicle. For nine emotional and excruciating days, Smith played the role of a distraught mother.
Following an extensive investigation, Smith confessed to a failed murder-suicide plan. When Smith drove her car into John D. Long Lake, she claimed she had initially planned to remain in the vehicle as it sank but changed her mind and escaped.
Smith watched from the shore as the car with her two children disappeared underwater.
According to The Messenger, a family member explained that Smith needed to prove to the court that she had support waiting for her if she was paroled.
"She needs to show that she has something here, on the outside," the family member explained. "So she wants affidavits from us to basically vouch that she's got a support system at home."
While Smith desperately wanted the affidavits, her fate was ultimately left to the court and her family, which appeared to be a long shot.
An unidentified family member revealed that as it stood, she was unlikely to see any help from her loved ones. "Right as of now, no," the family member said. "I don't think anyone is going to be willing to help her."
Three decades since Michael and Alex were horrifically killed at the hands of their mother, the loss of life stung just as badly as it did then.
"We're still hurting 30 years later about Michael and Alex," the loved one shared. "I can't speak for everyone, but I can tell you that I'm not interested in helping her get out." Since Smith was sentenced to life in prison, she hasn't exactly been a model inmate.
In 2000, Smith was reprimanded for having sex with a prison guard — and between 2010 and 2015, the convicted murderer received five separate disciplinary infractions. The five offenses varied but included the use of marijuana and self-inflicted harm.