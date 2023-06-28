Killer Mom Susan Smith Begs for Family's Help to Get Her Out of Prison for 1995 Murders

In October 1994, Smith's story captivated the nation after she contacted local South Carolina police and reported that she had been carjacked by a Black man — and her two sons were taken along with her vehicle. For nine emotional and excruciating days, Smith played the role of a distraught mother.

Following an extensive investigation, Smith confessed to a failed murder-suicide plan. When Smith drove her car into John D. Long Lake, she claimed she had initially planned to remain in the vehicle as it sank but changed her mind and escaped.

Smith watched from the shore as the car with her two children disappeared underwater.