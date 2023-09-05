Shocking Video: Gary Busey Chased Down by Woman After Alleged Hit-&-Run
A woman who filed a hit-and-run report captured a shocking confrontation she appeared to have with actor Gary Busey, who allegedly rear-ended her car in Malibu and drove off.
The Pet Judge star, 79, was accused of darting out of a shopping center when he apparently slammed into her bumper while she was driving down the coast on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the video she filmed on her phone, the woman was honking with her window down and demanding that he pull over. "Sir, you hit my car. I need your information," she yelled.
The woman was hightailing it while following Busey on PCH, finally catching up to him at a parking lot outside of Aviator Nation Dreamland. Busey was behind the wheel of a blue Volvo sedan.
During their brief exchange, Busey didn't want to give the woman his info despite visible marks on both of their vehicles. "It doesn't matter. That's not how this works. You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car," she stated.
Busey, however, wasn't budging and told her, "I'm private." The only info that he offered up was that his insurance carrier is Progressive before pulling into a spot to back out and make his exit with The Beach Boys' hit Wouldn't It Be Nice playing in the background.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ detectives will investigate her claims now that she has filed a hit-and-run report.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Busey for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
The actor has been keeping a low profile in recent months, with no new projects listed on his IMDB since 2021.
In August 2022, the film star was charged with three crimes connected with complaints received during the Monster-Mania convention in New Jersey: two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth-degree, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth-degree, and one count of harassment.
Busey, for his part, soon after denied that anything happened with the two women who accused him amid an ongoing investigation and further added that he didn't have "any regrets" about past actions.
"It was a partner, a camera lady and me, and two girls … it took less than 10 seconds and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually and I did not," he said while pumping gas at the time. "Nothing happened, it's all false."