Shocking Video: Gary Busey Chased Down by Woman After Alleged Hit-&-Run

In the video she filmed on her phone, the woman was honking with her window down and demanding that he pull over. "Sir, you hit my car. I need your information," she yelled.

The woman was hightailing it while following Busey on PCH, finally catching up to him at a parking lot outside of Aviator Nation Dreamland. Busey was behind the wheel of a blue Volvo sedan.

During their brief exchange, Busey didn't want to give the woman his info despite visible marks on both of their vehicles. "It doesn't matter. That's not how this works. You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car," she stated.