Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Jill Biden 'Filled with Vengeance' and 'Urging Joe to Burn the Whole Thing Down'… With Obama, Harris and Pelosi on 'Christmas Hit-List'

Split photo of Jill Biden, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden is not a fan of how her husband, Joe, has been treated.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 19 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jill Biden has her sights set on getting revenge over how her husband, Joe Biden, was treated during the last couple months of his presidency.

While Joe ruffled feathers, even within his own Democratic Party with his pardon of his son Hunter despite publicly vowing he wouldn't, Jill is said to be encouraging the 82-year-old to continue to push buttons on his way out of the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jill biden vengeance urging joe burn whole thing down obama harris hit list
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden is hoping her husband, Joe Biden, goes out with a bang on his way out of the White House.

A source said: "Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment."

Former house speaker Nancy Pelosi may be first in line to be impacted by Jill's wrath after she is said to have led the effort to push Joe out of the 2024 election – sources claim she personally called him and demanded he quit.

Earlier this month, at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, Pelosi was seated far away and out of Joe and Jill's eye-line. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris – who lost her bid to become the 47th president to Donald Trump – and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were in the presidential box next to the Bidens, but those in attendance noted the president and the First Lady did not look at them.

jill biden vengeance urging joe burn whole thing down obama harris hit list
Source: MEGA

Joe and Jill were noted to have not interacted with Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris during a recent event.

Democratic mega-donor, attorney John Morgan, believes Biden may have forced Harris to run against Trump to spite Pelosi and Barack Obama who weren't sure the Vice President could win the race.

Morgan claimed: "[Biden] basically had the palace coup from all directions, from George Clooney to Pelosi. I think he got pissed off [and] said, 'F*** you', and gave us Harris.

"Pelosi had told her delegation that there would be a convention and a nominating process. And Barack Obama did not endorse [Harris] for five days."

nancy pelosi daughter donald trump jokes perfect romance obsession
Source: MEGA

Pelosi is said to have led the charge to force Joe not to seek reelection.

Joe is doing his best to "burn it all down"... in his own way as he recently granted clemency to 1,500 individuals and pardoned 39 others in the largest single-day clemency action in U.S. history. The pardons were granted to those convicted of non-violent crimes and commuted sentences for individuals on home confinement.

He said at the time: "As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses."

Earlier this month, Jill was accused of leading the charge to get her step-son Hunter pardoned, as insiders alleged she used family members to pressure her husband into pardoning his son before he left office.

Jill, along with granddaughter Naomi, were said to be the driving forces behind Joe's decision.

A source said: "Hunter has no greater defender than Jill," while one insider claimed Joe had "wrestled" whether to pardon Hunter or not.

jill biden led family campaign pressure joe biden into pardoning hunter biden
Source: MEGA

Joe recently pardoned his son Hunter – a decision that ruffled feathers in his own party.

The insider said: "Once it became clear that the Justice Department was dead set on jail time, this was always how it was ending."

Despite the apparent drama, the Bidens still went through with celebrating the holiday season this year at the White House, but Jill was slammed for turning the residence into a "circus freak show".

The "tacky" display features 83 Christmas trees, more than 28,125 ornaments, and 165,000 holiday lights.

