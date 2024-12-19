Jill Biden 'Filled with Vengeance' and 'Urging Joe to Burn the Whole Thing Down'… With Obama, Harris and Pelosi on 'Christmas Hit-List'

A source said: "Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment."

Former house speaker Nancy Pelosi may be first in line to be impacted by Jill's wrath after she is said to have led the effort to push Joe out of the 2024 election – sources claim she personally called him and demanded he quit.

Earlier this month, at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, Pelosi was seated far away and out of Joe and Jill's eye-line. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris – who lost her bid to become the 47th president to Donald Trump – and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were in the presidential box next to the Bidens, but those in attendance noted the president and the First Lady did not look at them.