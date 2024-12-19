Royals' Christmas Chaos: Now Kate Middleton and Prince William Pull Out of Cancer-Hit King Charles' Pre-Festive Lunch After Duke and Duchess of York are 'Blacklisted' From Party

Andrew, 64, also dodged the event as the royal family are still reeling from his latest scandal.

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said Charles' patience with his brother was "wearing thin".

The source said: "He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can't see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy.

"The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can't divorce or sack your brother from being your brother.

"There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."