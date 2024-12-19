Your tip
Hoda Kotb

How Hoda Kotb is Embracing Her 'Suburban Mom' Era After Sensationally Quitting Money-Spinning 'Today' Show Job Amid Catfighting Rumors

Photo of Hoda Kotb
Source: MEGA

'Today' host Hoda Kotb is looking forward to her 'suburban mom' life after her upcoming exit from the morning show.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 19 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Hoda Kotb is itching to take on "suburban mom life" following her exit from The Today Show after nearly two decades.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the longtime host, set to leave the morning show on January 10, is looking forward to focusing on the "little things" with her daughters and "being present" after facing rumored tensions with her co-anchors.

hoda kotb looking for love after joel schiffman split pp
Source: MEGA

Kotb has already bought a van for her family and is ready to step out of NYC for the coming years.

The 60-year-old journalist, who has adopted daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, four, dished on her upcoming exit and how she plans to spend her newfound free time in the years ahead.

She said: "Every day it’s a little bit different. I’m a terrible goodbye person. It is not my thing. I leave every party early, and this process has been almost a daily goodbye.

"Like, I’ve been hugged more in this last week than probably in almost the entirety of my life and it’s been really pretty magical."

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

The longtime anchor has already described her exit from 'Today' as 'magical'.

On spending time with her daughters, Kotb added: "It's little things, it's taking them to school, it's being at the games, you know, it's being present, and that's all I want. Suburban mom life, let's go!"

The anchor, set to be replaced by Craig Melvin, even bought a minivan for life after the show and joked her co-star Jenna Bush Hager "doesn’t recognize" such behavior from her.

Kotb said: "I got a minivan. We're in it. I didn’t know I was going to be such a suburban mom, but I turned. Jenna [Bush Hager] keeps going, 'Who are you? Like, I do not recognize you.'"

As Kotb steps back from her career to spend more time with family, the TV star said she hopes her girls understand they were the "most important decision" she ever made.

She continued: "I want them to take away that the most important decision that I ever made in my life was having them and the most important people in my life are them. That's what I want them to know."

Last month, RadarOnline.com revealed Kotb was taking a page from pal Kathie Lee Gifford's book and focusing more on the pluses of being gone from Today.

An insider spilled: "All the stress of that job took a toll on her, so she wants to put that right with some healthy new measures like getting rid of anything that reminds her of those toxic days, deleting and archiving old files, and giving herself time to reflect, rest and relax."

Kotb was rumored to be treated like a third wheel by her younger co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, 52, and Hager, 43.

While Kotb has said she is most looking forward to home life after leaving Today, sources claimed she was actually sick and tired of office politics.

She even traded her city apartment for a house in upscale, lower-key Bronxville, about 30 minutes from bustling Manhattan.

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

Sources say the broadcaster has already started a new life free of stress and her 'catty' co-workers Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

The insider added: "Hoda doesn't want to be bitter. She has a lot of fun plans in store for her kids and herself. She's writing in her journal a sort of goodbye letter to Today that she'll never send, which is helping release angst and anxiety.

"Savannah and Jenna were always backstabbing b----s to her and Hoda won't miss the drama!"

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

Sources say the longtime 'Today' host is sick and tired of office politics.

Another source further claimed Kotb was "deeply relieved to be out of that Mean Girls scene", referencing her female co-hosts.

According to a network source, even though Kotb had seniority, she always felt like an outsider – thanks to Guthrie's iciness and some suggested jealousy toward her.

They claimed: "Savannah has always been bothered by Hoda's deep connection with the audience.

"They love her. When they go into the plaza, there are always more people wanting to take pictures and talk with Hoda. It drives Savannah crazy!"

