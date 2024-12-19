NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hammers Biden Over Timing of Indictment By Branding Move 'Suspect' and Declaring: 'I Did Not Break the Law — I Did Nothing Wrong'

In September, Adams pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. The 64-year-old has vehemently denied the charges and has maintained his innocence.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adams was indicted on allegations that he accepted illegal campaign funds and thousands of dollars in luxury travel benefits from Turkish businessmen and an official in exchange for his influence as mayor.

But in a new interview, the mayor said none of this would be happening if he did not disagree with Biden: "I clearly believe when you look at aspects of the indictment. If you look at the timing of this and the manner. (And) the leaks... there were so many leaks.

"Just the manner in which this was done is clearly suspect to me."