Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looking 'Astonishingly Emaciated and Gray-Haired' In Latest Court Hearing — After 'Starving Himself' in Prison Over 'Poisoning Fears'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been seen looking incredibly thin at his latest court hearing three months after he was arrested and tossed behind bars.
The 55-year-old has reportedly lost a lot of weight and now looks "grayer" as he continues to await his 2025 trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his latest court heart on Wednesday, the disgraced star was witnessed looking "astonishingly thinner" by Law and Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner.
She said: "He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention centre for a couple of months now.
"A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him."
Millner added the music mogul's hair "appeared grayer a little bit".
While cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom during Combs' appearance, a drawing of the rapper shows him looking concerned sitting between two of his lawyers.
The drawing shows Combs, appearing thin and wearing a brown jumpsuit, looking up at one of his lawyers while holding up a cup. Despite his concerning frame, a source closer to the hitmaker claimed he's "healthy" and is "focused on his defense".
The insider added: "He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children," and added Combs is "working out regularly".
All this comes as Combs is said to be refusing to eat food behind bars due to fears someone is trying to poison him. Larry Levine, who was previously sentenced at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where the music star is being housed, previously said he has a “source” with knowledge of the situation on the inside.
“Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine said and claimed Combs is reportedly not eating due to fear and paranoia that he now has a target on his back.
He alleged: "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."
According to Levine, Combs is being held in isolation which means the food he is receiving is likely cold and grim.
He explained: "They feed the people in the shoe last. The food is bland, it's a lot of carbohydrates. It fills you up but you get sick eating it. There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility.”
Combs didn't really dive into his Thanksgiving meal while behind bars either.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing. He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.
"He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."
Combs has been denied bail three times and remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
According to court documents, Combs has opted to forego attempts at temporary release before his trial, and will remain detained.