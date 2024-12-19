Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looking 'Astonishingly Emaciated and Gray-Haired' In Latest Court Hearing — After 'Starving Himself' in Prison Over 'Poisoning Fears'

All this comes as Combs is said to be refusing to eat food behind bars due to fears someone is trying to poison him. Larry Levine, who was previously sentenced at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where the music star is being housed, previously said he has a “source” with knowledge of the situation on the inside.

“Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine said and claimed Combs is reportedly not eating due to fear and paranoia that he now has a target on his back.

He alleged: "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."