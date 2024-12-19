John Lennon's son Julian, 61, Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis After Undergoing Emergency Surgery: 'I Want to Live For a Very Long Time'

On December 18, Lennon, 61, posted a lengthy message to his followers on his X account.

He wrote: "Well, here’s how this goes...Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles for Good Morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio, and My Fotografiska Q&A Book signing event...I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, my lovely dermatologist - Dr. Tess, the one who caught & operated on my mole/skin cancer a few years ago and literally saved my life.

"Anyway, after having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr. Tess with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on my skin, shoulder and forearm, one of which was melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP! So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr. Tess, @timneavin - who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day - clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer."