John Lennon's son Julian, 61, Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis After Undergoing Emergency Surgery: 'I Want to Live For a Very Long Time'
John Lennon's son Julian Lennon has revealed his shocking cancer diagnosis after undergoing emergency surgery.
The 61-year-old detailed the emergency operation and shared "disturbing images" to social media as he waits for the results of the biopsy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On December 18, Lennon, 61, posted a lengthy message to his followers on his X account.
He wrote: "Well, here’s how this goes...Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles for Good Morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio, and My Fotografiska Q&A Book signing event...I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, my lovely dermatologist - Dr. Tess, the one who caught & operated on my mole/skin cancer a few years ago and literally saved my life.
"Anyway, after having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr. Tess with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on my skin, shoulder and forearm, one of which was melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP! So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr. Tess, @timneavin - who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day - clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer."
Lennon revealed that the emergency surgery was "a success," but he is currently awaiting the results of the biopsy.
He continued: "First of all, I’m very thankful to Dr. Tess and Dr. Tim for being able to coordinate this surgery at such short notice, but for once again, hopefully saving my life. One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr. Tim has saved the day... so fingers crossed for now."
While he isn't sure if he will receive the results of his biopsy before the holidays, the 61-year-old said: "Good news, would be the best Christmas present ever."
He concluded his message on the social media platform and said: "But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all to please get yourself checked out by your doctor...It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life at the end of the day...so please, for the sake of yourself, your family, and friends, just go to your (doctor) and do what must be done...I love life, and I want to live for a very long time, and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future...I wish you all happy (holidays) and a healthy, long life."
Back in 2020, Julian was left "shaking inside" after undergoing a previous operation to remove a cancerous growth on his head after his dermatologist noticed a lump that "looked and felt a little different."
After tests were done, it was revealed the mole was cancerous, and he immediately went into surgery to have it removed.
Lennon's first wife and Julian's mother, Cynthia, died at 75 years old at her home in Spain back in April 2015 after a "short but brave" battle with cancer.
A message on Julian's website said: "Her son Julian Lennon was at her bedside throughout. The family (is) thankful for your prayers."
Julian's father, Beatles legend John Lennon, was shot dead in 1980 by Mark David Chapman while he was outside his apartment in New York City.
December 8th marked the 43rd anniversary of the tragic incident that changed the music industry.